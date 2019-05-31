San Francisco Dungeon launching 'Rat Bar' pop-up where you can pay to drink with live rodents

San Francisco wants to show you its creepy past by making you drink with live rats.

The San Francisco Dungeon in Fisherman’s Wharf is launching an immersive experience about the City by the Bay’s “weird, twisted, dark” history — and that includes having live rats “scurry all over you” for some reason.

The tourist hot spot known for its interactive tours through history, featuring live actors and thrilling special effects, is opening its Rat Bar as the “next iteration of what the Department of Public Health” will allow, according to a press release.

The Dungeon had previously offered a tour with something called a "Rat Café."

"Let's be honest — pastries and coffee were nice and all when we hosted the Rat Café but that was a lot of work. We thought, ‘F it. This time, get drunk, see our show, touch rats and get drunk some more,’" says Matthew Clarkson, regional head of marketing for West Coast Midway Attractions, North America, Merlin Entertainments Group (parent company of The San Francisco Dungeon).

The strange pop-up will begin June 13 and run through June 15, offering guests a 60-minute “journey into the dark place where live rats run free and the booze flows like water.”

Those who purchase tickets will be given “Ama-RAT-o Sours” made with Amaretto, a citrusy mix and a “rat’s tail” garnish, before being taken on a ride learning about the gold rush, Chinatown gangs, shanghaiing, Alcatraz and, appropriately, the plague.

After the history lesson, guests are shuffled off to the Rat Bar where they are able to touch and hold live rodents, provided by nonprofit small animal shelter Ratical Rodent Rescue, for 30 minutes.

Rat or San Francisco-enthusiasts will want to buy their tickets fast, however, as the company stated their last rat pop-up sold out in 45 minutes.