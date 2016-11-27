10 delicious barbecue dishes to make on a grill

Memorial Day signals the start of summer and that means it's time to dust off the BBQ.

If you've missed the taste of succulent burgers, grilled fish and juicy ribs, try one of these grilltastic recipes. We've even including a BBQ-friendly dessert.

We promise your taste buds won't be disappointed.

1. World Championship Baby Back Ribs

This recipe comes to us from BBQ Pitmasters judge, Melissa Cookston. These ribs, which Cookston serves up at Memphis BBQ Co. with fellow grillmaster and co-owner John Wheeler, are the perfect way to kick off the summer.

Recipe: World Championship Baby Back Ribs

2. Grilled Brandt Beef T-Bone with Lemongrass-Habanero, and Thai-Fried Potatoes

Take your grilling to the next level with this fancy T-bone steak recipe. Dress up your typical steak and potatoes meal with this delicious lemongrass-habanero sauce and fried potatoes.

Recipe: Grilled Brandt Beef T-Bone with Lemongrass-Habanero, and Thai-Fried Potatoes

3. Grilled Skirt Steak with Horseradish Sauce

Beer is a great and healthy meat tenderizer and this recipe from Chef Works' consultant Alejandra Schrader calls for a full marinade infusion with garlic, herbs, and spices. Different types of beers will yield a new flavor result.

Recipe: Grilled Skirt Steak with Horseradish Sauce

4. Grilled Whole Fish With Lemon and Tarragon

Many people are a little afraid of cooking fish on the grill, but they shouldn’t be. Fish cooks faster than meat and is more forgiving. Stuff it with herbs and lemons for flavor that's infused in every bite.

Recipe: Grilled Whole Fish With Lemon and Tarragon

5. Shrimp Scampi Skewers

Shrimp Scampi Skewers give you everything you love about shrimp scampi, while making it even easier because they’re prepared right on the grill. Buttery, garlicky, lemony shrimp layered on a skewer and popped on the grill for a delicious and easy summer dinner.

Recipe: Shrimp Scampi Skewers

6. Grilled Cayenne Peaches

The grill isn't only reserved for meat. In fact, many kinds of fruit taste incredible when put over an open flame. Peaches are especially delicious, because the juices caramelize, leaving you with a sweet dessert unlike anything else you've tried.

Recipe: Grilled Cayenne Peaches

7. BBQ Pizza

This festive pizza has a sweet and smokey flavor that will be perfect for entertaining guests outdoors this Memorial Day.

Recipe: BBQ Pizza

8. Pavo a la Brasa (Grilled Peruvian Style Turkey)

Turkey isn't just for Thanksgiving. Try this flavorful Latin American twist-- Pavo a la brasa is a twist on the popular Peruvian chicken dish (pollo a la brasa).

Recipe: Pavo a la Brasa

9. BBQ Greek Lamb with Spicy Pomegranate Salsa

This is lamb made the traditional Greek way with an Ancient Greek twist; the addition of fish sauce and pomegranates. Pomegranates were often used in Ancient Greece and symbolize many things. The pomegranate was one of the main symbols of the Goddess Aphrodite and like the fig it is a tree that represents many sacred Greek traditions. It is symbol of fertility, love and death. You can also make this dish with a leg of lamb that has been thinly butterflied by your butcher.

Recipe: BBQ Greek Lamb with Spicy Pomegranate Salsa

10. BBQ Tacos

Roll out the patio furniture and fire up the grills. Enjoy this twist on this traditional dish, which is sure to please the entire family.

Recipe: BBQ Tacos