Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman casting praised by Halle Berry, Michelle Pfeiffer

Halle Berry and Michelle Pfeiffer are among the actresses to have played Catwoman over the years, and now, they're congratulating the next woman to take on the role, Zoe Kravitz.

In a tweet, Berry, 53, congratulated Kravitz, 30, on landing the role, calling her "eternally graceful" and "extremely bad -ss."

The tweet concluded with "keep shining Queen & welcome to the family!"

Berry's turn as Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, in 2004 was panned by fans and critics alike, and Berry even appeared in person at the 2005 Razzie Awards to accept her award for worst actress.

Pfeiffer, 61, also famously played the role in "Batman Returns" in 1992, and spoke about Kravitz's casting with Michael Strahan on "Good Morning America."

"I'm so excited," Pfeiffer said.

When asked whether she had any advice for Kravitz, Pfeiffer said: "Make sure, whilst designing the costume, they consider how you're going to go to the bathroom."

The three-time Academy Award nominee is referring to the catsuit worn by the antiheroine, which was notoriously form-fitting in Pfeiffer's movie.

Anne Hathaway, who played the character in 2012's "The Dark Knight Rises," also shared her approval of the casting on Instagram.

"The biggest congrats to @zoeisabellakravitz on landing the role of a lifetime. Well, one life anyway...⁣⁣ Enjoy the ride, Selina," the post said.

Kravitz will star alongside Robert Pattinson as Batman and Paul Dano as The Riddler.

Filming is slated to begin later this year or in early 2020. "The Batman" will be in theaters in June 2021.