Zoë Kravitz calls out Will Smith's Oscars slap: ‘We are apparently assaulting people on stage now’

Zoë Kravitz is speaking out about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

The actress, 33, posted an image of herself from the red carpet before the Oscars began on Sunday night and captioned it, "here’s a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage."

Kravitz is referring to the moment Smith slapped Rock on stage while he was presenting an award.

Smith stunned the Dolby Theatre crowd and viewers at home when he took the stage during Rock's remarks after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, Smith's wife.

Rock turned to Pinkett Smith and said, "Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it."

The joke touched a nerve. Pinkett Smith, whose head is shaved, has spoken publicly about her alopecia diagnosis. Rock has also previously joked about her. Rock hosted the 2016 Oscars, when some were boycotting the ceremony over the #OscarsSoWhite group of nominees, including the Smiths. Said Rock: "Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties. I wasn’t invited."

Smith strode on stage and slapped the comedian across the face. Back in his seat, Smith twice shouted for Rock to "get my wife’s name out your (expletive) mouth." His words echoed clearly throughout the Dolby, though ABC cut the audio for about 15 seconds. Within an hour, Smith won best actor. During his acceptance speech, Smith apologized to the academy.

Kravitz posted a second image from her look at the Vanity Fair after party and captioned this image, "and here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show -where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now."

Kravitz's posts elicited responses from her fans, with one Twitter user writing on Tuesday, "im glad zoe kravitz said that now we can just focus on Zendaya".

WILL SMITH APOLOGIZES TO CHRIS ROCK FOR OSCARS' SLAPPING INCIDENT: 'I WAS WRONG'

Another user wrote, "the looks are killer, the captions are the tone of reality i’m living for."

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross left a comment on her post and said, "a stunner and a beauty as usual."

On Monday, Smith publicly apologized to Rock via Instagram.

His full statement read: "My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.

"I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my ‘King Richard’ family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.

"I am a work in progress. Sincerely, Will."

Smith's statement comes after the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences said it is launching a formal review into the altercation.

In a statement Monday, a spokesperson for the film academy told Variety: "The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show. We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our bylaws, standards of conduct and California law."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.