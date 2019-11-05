YouTube star Max Lee in hot water for naked IKEA stunt

This guy gives the “try before you buy” concept new meaning.

YouTuber Max Lee, 25, has been arrested after sharing a video of himself wandering naked through an IKEA store — after hours, as the Taipei Times reported. Lee, who is the son of Taiwanese TV actor Lee Hisng-Wen, was charged with indecent conduct and unlawful entry.

Starting the evening of Oct. 28, the YouTuber filmed his overnight stay at an IKEA branch in the Xinzhuang (Sinjhuang) district.

The cheeky video, titled “24 Hour Overnight Challenge in IKEA,” shows Lee standing on tables, lounging on sofas and even stripping down to mime a shower and use the toilet in the store’s bathroom displays. According to Singapore news site Mothership, the unsavory stunt even included the exhibitionist, pants down, seated at a bedroom desk display while pretending to masturbate in front of a computer.

At one point, Straits Times reported, Lee triggered an alarm which alerted guards to inspect the scene, but he managed to avert their search.

Exploits like this are all part of a new viral dare, the “24-hour overnight challenge”, which has seen social media’s most audacious and idiotic personalities attempting to bunk down in various public shopping centers — all in the name of “testing the security” at these stores.

When employees found the prankster on the morning of Oct. 29, he claimed to be a very early customer, but was escorted off the premises when they informed him the store hadn’t even opened yet.

Lee posted the footage to his YouTube channel claiming he had “successfully completed the mission.” Meanwhile, the IKEA store manager, identified in the Taiepei Times as having the last name Wang, filed a police report against Lee on Oct. 31.

When asked for a statement, police said Lee had apologized, adding that his father also disapproved of his antics. An investigation is still underway, and the video has since been removed from his channel.