Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Mass Murder
Published

YouTube star says mass shooters less likely to target luxury movie theaters: Won't 'be the most expensive one'

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 26Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 26

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 26 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Popular YouTuber Jackie Oshry is facing major backlash this week after she said on her show Tuesday that she believes you’re less likely to be the victim of a mass shooting at a luxury movie theater than a “standard” one.

Oshry and her sister Claudia briefly discussed going to the movies following the 2012 Aurora, Colorado theater shooting where a lone gunman entered a midnight showing of “The Dark Knight Rises” and opened fire, killing 12 people.

‘GIRL WITH NO JOB’ STARS CANNED AFTER STORIES ABOUT CONTROVERSIAL MOTHER PAMELA GELLER, PAST TWEETS SURFACE

“You know when you’re in a movie theater in America, like, you’re always looking over your shoulder. We’ve actually left movie theaters,” Claudia said.

Social media influencers Claudia Oshry (left) and Jackie Oshry (right) attend the Inaugural TPG Awards Ceremony at Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum on December 4, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

Social media influencers Claudia Oshry (left) and Jackie Oshry (right) attend the Inaugural TPG Awards Ceremony at Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum on December 4, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

While Jackie agreed with her sister, she added: “I don’t feel that way anymore, ever since the elevation of the movie theater experience with, like, iPic and some of the nicer movie theaters.”

She continued: “I feel like if you’re going to --no offense, this is going to sound awful -- but if you’re going to shoot up a movie theater, it's like not going to be the most expensive one.”

Claudia went on to explain a recent experience at a “standard movie theater” in Canada where she said she felt “so at ease” -- to which Jackie interrupted, “that I can’t do.”

CUBA GOODING JR. DENIES SEXUALLY ASSAULTING CLAUDIA OSHRY, CLAIMS HE HAS ‘NO RECOLLECTION’ OF HER 

People have hit back at Jackie Oshry over the comments that some deemed insensitive. However, on Wednesday, the YouTube host was not backing down.

“Yesterday I offended some people with what I said on the show about movie theaters, and there was a lot of talk about it,” Oshry said. “I’m not going to apologize for what I said because people are making it so much more than it is, and I don’t want to condone doing that.”

She continued: “People are inferring from what I said like so many other awful class things that I meant and I didn’t mean anything more or less than what I said, so I’m not going to apologize and endorse what you guys are saying I meant.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Oshry said the remarks didn't represent her “finest” moment. Still, she thought the controversy was overblown.

“We’re allowed to just say how we feel and not apologize for every small single thing," Oshry said. "Otherwise I won’t feel empowered to just speak my mind."

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.