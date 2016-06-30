Expand / Collapse search
In Court
YouTube personality charged with making false police report

This Wednesday, June 29, 2016, photo released by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shows Calum McSwiggan. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department via AP)

A YouTube star who claimed he was assaulted outside a West Hollywood club was charged Wednesday with filing a false police report and faking his injuries.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said Calum McSwiggan, of London, was seen hitting himself with a jail payphone after his arrest Monday. McSwiggan said he was assaulted by three men outside a gay club, but deputies said they couldn’t substantiate his claims and took him into custody after seeing him vandalize a car.

McSwiggan, 26, wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday that he was attacked by three men who broke his teeth. He included a picture of him in a hospital bed.

“The authorities should have been there to help and protect me but instead they treated me like a second class citizen,” McSwiggan wrote in his post. “I’ve never felt so terrified to be a gay man in the public eye.”

He was released from jail Monday after posting $20,000 bail.

Sheriff's officials released his mug shot, which was taken before he hit himself with the phone. No injuries were visible.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, McSwiggan acknowledged he hit himself in the head with a jail phone, but reiterated he was attacked outside the gay club.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.