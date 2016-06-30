YouTube personality charged with making false police report

A YouTube star who claimed he was assaulted outside a West Hollywood club was charged Wednesday with filing a false police report and faking his injuries.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said Calum McSwiggan, of London, was seen hitting himself with a jail payphone after his arrest Monday. McSwiggan said he was assaulted by three men outside a gay club, but deputies said they couldn’t substantiate his claims and took him into custody after seeing him vandalize a car.

McSwiggan, 26, wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday that he was attacked by three men who broke his teeth. He included a picture of him in a hospital bed.

“The authorities should have been there to help and protect me but instead they treated me like a second class citizen,” McSwiggan wrote in his post. “I’ve never felt so terrified to be a gay man in the public eye.”

He was released from jail Monday after posting $20,000 bail.

Sheriff's officials released his mug shot, which was taken before he hit himself with the phone. No injuries were visible.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, McSwiggan acknowledged he hit himself in the head with a jail phone, but reiterated he was attacked outside the gay club.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.