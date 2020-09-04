YouTube star Lloyd Cafe Cadena dead at 26

YouTube personality Lloyd Cafe Cadena has died. He was 26.

The comedian was adored by more than 5.3 million subscribers on the popular video platform and had over 6.8 million Facebook followers. His death was confirmed in a family statement shared on his official Facebook account on Friday.

"It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the untimely demise of our beloved brother Lloyd Cafe Cadena. May he be remembered for all the joy and laughter he shared with everyone. My family and I ask for your prayers, respect, and privacy during this time," the post reads.

A cause of death is still unknown. Cadena joined YouTube in May 2011, and his videos have garnered more than 440 million views.

Cadena's channel was a destination for his fans to watch his various segments, including LC Learns, where the comedian featured his "witty take on daily life situations," as well as Lutobaninat, which is described on the channel as a "not so typical cooking show where laughter is the main ingredient."

Cadena also enjoyed posting videos featuring challenges, pranks, song covers, parodies, and more.

In his last tweet, written on Wednesday, Cadena wrote, "11:11 Healing for Everyone!"

Fans mourned Cadena's passing on social media, thanking him for bringing "joy," "generosity" and "laughter" into the world.

"Lloyd Cafe Cadena is one of my favorite influencers. This is such an unexpected demise of an angel. May he rest in peace. Sending my prayers," one fan wrote on Twitter.

Another credited Cadena for making his fans' "sad hearts laugh again."