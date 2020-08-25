YouTube star Landon Clifford dead at 19: ‘He’s looking down on us from heaven,’ wife says

Internet personality Landon Clifford has died. He was 19.

Clifford ran the YouTube channel Cam&Fam with his wife, Camryn. It followed their lives as young parents.

Camryn, also 19, confirmed the sad news on Instagram on Friday, alongside a photo of her hand resting on Landon's chest while he was in a hospital.

"August 13th 2020 was Landon’s last day being the best dad and husband he could be," the mother of two began her post. "After spending the following 6 days in a coma he passed on and donated several organs to people in need all over the country. He died saving the lives of others. That’s the type of person he was. Compassionate, loving, thoughtful, kind, and gentle."

Landon and Camryn shared two daughters: Collette Briar, 2, and Delilah Rose, 3 months.

"He was an amazing husband and the best father those girls could of ever asked for. It saddens me deeply that they will never get to truly know him," Camryn continued. "He was so young and had so much more life to live. This isn’t how things were supposed to go. He was meant to make it to his next birthday. He was meant to walk his daughters down the isle [sic]. He was meant to die old with me."

The star expressed her own grief and shared her intention to teach their daughters of their father's love.

She concluded: "He’s looking down on us from heaven and his light will shine through the clouds when we look up at him. May he rest peacefully."

People magazine reports that he died after suffering a brain injury. Reps for the couple did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The couple's YouTube channel boasts 1.3 million subscribers with their last video, featuring Landon using a labor pain simulator, gathering 650,000 views.

On Saturday, Camryn shared another photo on Instagram of herself holding hands with some loved ones, all dressed in black.

"Today we celebrate his life," read the caption.

The star again made mention of her husband's passing on her Instagram Story on Monday, sharing a photo of herself cuddled up with one of their daughters.

“The best parts of him are still alive in them,” read her message. “Whenever I miss him I just give my girls a big hug.”