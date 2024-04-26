Kevin Costner's 'Yellowstone' co-star Luke Grimes speaks out about star's 'unfortunate' exit from hit show

When it comes to Kevin Costner's "Yellowstone" departure, co-star Luke Grimes has some thoughts.

In an interview with The Independent, the actor and country singer - who portrays Kayce Dutton, the youngest son of Costner's character John Dutton lll, in the series - opened up about his costar's decision to leave ahead of the series' final episodes.

"Whatever happened there is unfortunate if it’s changed anything about how the show will unfold," said Grimes, referencing speculation of a feud between Costner and production. "I know, [Costner] got busy with his movies that were like passion projects. At a certain point, you gotta do what you gotta do, man; you gotta do what you love."

In May 2023, it was confirmed the Western drama would be coming to an official end after five seasons. However, Costner's involvement was still up in the air.

It was previously rumored Costner would not likely return for the second half of season five. Feud rumors were fueled by a delay in shooting new episodes, which was ultimately prolonged due to the Hollywood writers' strike.

Costner expanded on the controversy while in court this summer battling ex-wife Christine Baumgartner . The actor seemingly took issue with the additional production time that was needed to shoot "Yellowstone" while he was working on his latest passion project, "Horizon: An American Saga."

Last month, Costner announced on Instagram that "Horizon" - the four-part, post-Civil War drama that he's directing - will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

While he remains busy with various projects, Costner recently addressed whether fans can expect his character to return for the final season of "Yellowstone."

"I'd like to be able to do it, but we haven't been able to — I'm not sure how it's being worked out," Costner said of returning to the show for its final season in an interview with "Entertainment Tonight " at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

"I've loved making that series. I made five seasons of it. I thought I was going to make seven [seasons] but right now we're at five. So how it works out — I hope it does — but they've got a lot of different shows going on," he added.

Additionally, Costner said he has already envisioned how his character's story line will end — but is not sure creator Taylor Sheridan will go in that direction.

"Well, you know, he needs to be proactive in what happens," Costner told ET of his character. "And I've kind of had my own fantasy how it might be, but that's Taylor's thing. I said as much to him, you know, a while back. Maybe he doesn't remember. I had thoughts how it could happen, but we just have to see."

In March, Grimes reflected upon his time on the hit Western over the years.

"For seven years, we've been doing this, and we started in 2017," he told People magazine. "That's crazy. This cast and crew, they're like a second family, we spend a lot of time together. It's been one of the most intense experiences of my life. Also, one of the most rewarding. It's changed my life in every way possible."

"Nothing will ever be the same because of this show in all sorts of ways, good and bad. I will miss it terribly. I know that. I mean, I think I'm ready to know how it ends. I'm ready to tell the end of the story," he added.

Costner's country western saga debuts in theaters on Friday, June 28. The second part of the epic will be released 49 days later, on Friday, Aug. 16. The final episodes of "Yellowstone" are set to air in November.

