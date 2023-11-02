Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

'Yellowstone' looking to the future as final episodes set to air

The Kevin Costner-led 'Yellowstone' series will conclude November 2024

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Paramount Network announced Thursday the final "Yellowstone" episodes will be released in November 2024.

Per the press release, the hit western television series was expected to be released this year but had to delay production due to actors and writers strikes.

Fans can expect the "Yellowstone" franchise to look to the past and the future with two new spinoff series with the working titles of "1944" and "2024."

Kevin Costner in a black suit and black tie looks off in the distance wearing a cowboy hat for Yellowstone photo as John Dutton

Kevin Costner starred as John Dutton on the hit show "Yellowstone." The final episodes of the series will be released November 2024. (Paramount Network)

"Within five years, we grew ‘Yellowstone’ from a hit U.S. cable show with 5 million viewers into a global hit franchise with over 100 million fans around the world and multiple extensions — and, we’re just getting started," Chris McCarthy, president/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios, said in the press release. 

"On the heels of ‘1883’ and ‘1923’s’ success, our new planned spinoffs, ‘1944’ and ‘2024,’ will take audiences on a thrilling, new and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon — thanks to the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan."

The Kevin Costner-led show follows the Dutton family's tribulations owning the biggest ranch in the United States. Set in Montana, the show stars Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes and Wes Bentley. 

The cast of "Yellowstone"

"Yellowstone" follows the Dutton family on a Montana ranch. (Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

"Yellowstone," like the other spinoffs "1883" and "1923," was written by Taylor Sheridan.

In April, Paramount announced Matthew McConaughey's "Yellowstone" spinoff is officially moving forward. It is unclear if McConaughey will appear in "1944" or "2024."

"Yellowstone" has seen its share of drama off-screen after Costner announced he would not be returning to the series, leading the show to conclude after the second installment of season 5 is released.

Matthew McConaughey in an orange jacket laughs with a brown cowboy hat on and sunglasses

Matthew McConaughey will star in a "Yellowstone" spinoff. (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

After the first half of the fifth season aired late last year, the show took a break for the holidays. It was supposed to return to filming at the beginning of the new year, but that was pushed back to sometime this summer. Now, fans know it has been pushed back even further.

Multiple sources kept alleging Costner only wanted to work for one week to film the rest of the episodes, which would be difficult to do as he's the star of the show.

In February, Costner's attorney, Marty Singer, gave a statement on that rumor to Fox News Digital, saying, "The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ is an absolute lie. 

"It’s ridiculous, and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success."

Taylor Sheridan and Kevin Costner on the red carpet

Taylor Sheridan created the Kevin Costner-led show and the spinoff series. (Getty Images)

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sheridan said Costner was focused on writing, producing and starring in his own Western four-movie saga, "Horizon." Costner has been working on this film series 35 years, and it was reportedly difficult to balance "Yellowstone" once "Horizon" was approved.

Kevin Costner walks red carpet wearing suit

Kevin Costner stepped away from "Yellowstone" to focus on filming his own western film, "Horizon." (Mark Von Holden)

"My opinion of Kevin as an actor hasn’t altered," Sheridan told the outlet in June. "His creation of John Dutton is symbolic and powerful … and I’ve never had an issue with Kevin that he and I couldn’t work out on the phone. But once lawyers get involved, then people don’t get to talk to each other and start saying things that aren’t true and attempt to shift blame based on how the press or public seem to be reacting. 

"He took a lot of this on the chin, and I don’t know that anyone deserves it. His movie seems to be a great priority to him, and he wants to shift focus. I sure hope [the movie is] worth it — and that it’s a good one.

"I’m disappointed. It truncates the closure of his character. It doesn’t alter it, but it truncates it."

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

