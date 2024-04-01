'Yellowstone' star Lainey Wilson has 'no clue' what's happening with hit Western

"Yellowstone" actress Lainey Wilson has no idea what's next for the western television series.

Ahead of the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday night, Wilson told Fox News Digital she has "no clue" what's to come of the final installment of the fifth season.

"I'm still waiting to find out what's happening with ‘Yellowstone,’" she explained. "I have absolutely no clue. I did talk to Kelly Reilly the other day [Beth Dutton] and you know, we'll see what happens."

She continued, "Once they give us the call – we're there."

At the music award show in Los Angeles, Wilson walked the red carpet with fellow country music star, Jelly Roll. The pair performed together at Dolby Theater.

The duo sang Jelly Roll's "Save Me" during their emotional, candlelit performance on Monday night.

Lainey made her acting debut portraying Abby in season five of "Yellowstone." Similar to her career in real life, Wilson's character is a country music singer who performs at John Dutton's inaugural celebration as the new governor of Montana.

The Kevin Costner -led Western aired the first half of the fifth and final season in November 2022. The second half of the fifth season was expected in November, but due to the writers and actors' strikes, the episodes were postponed.

Paramount Network announced in November that the final "Yellowstone" episodes would be released this fall.

The show follows the Dutton family's tribulations owning the biggest ranch in the United States. Set in Montana, the show stars Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes and Wes Bentley.

"Yellowstone," like the series' spinoffs "1883" and "1923," was written by Taylor Sheridan.

Fans can expect the "Yellowstone" franchise to look to the past and the future with two new spinoff series with the working titles of "1944" and "2024."

After the first half of the fifth season aired in late 2022, the show took a break for the holidays. Multiple sources kept alleging Costner only wanted to work for one week to film the rest of the episodes, which would be difficult to do as he's the star of the show.

In February 2023, Costner's attorney, Marty Singer, gave a statement on that rumor to Fox News Digital, saying, "The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ is an absolute lie.

"It’s ridiculous, and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success."

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sheridan said Costner was focused on writing, producing and starring in his own Western four-movie saga, "Horizon." Costner has been working on this film series 35 years, and it was reportedly difficult to balance "Yellowstone" once "Horizon" was approved.

"My opinion of Kevin as an actor hasn’t altered," Sheridan told the outlet in June. "His creation of John Dutton is symbolic and powerful … and I’ve never had an issue with Kevin that he and I couldn’t work out on the phone. But once lawyers get involved, then people don’t get to talk to each other and start saying things that aren’t true and attempt to shift blame based on how the press or public seem to be reacting.

"He took a lot of this on the chin, and I don’t know that anyone deserves it. His movie seems to be a great priority to him, and he wants to shift focus. I sure hope [the movie is] worth it — and that it’s a good one.

"I’m disappointed. It truncates the closure of his character. It doesn’t alter it, but it truncates it."