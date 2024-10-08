'Yellowstone' star Cole Hauser’s visit to Walter Reed Army Medical Center changed his life

FAST FACTS Hauser supports the United States Military as well as first responders through his Free Reign Coffee Company



Hauser started Free Reign in 2020



Hauser was inspired to give back to veterans after his first visit to Walter Reed Army Medical Center

Cole Hauser makes a big effort to give back to those who have served our country.

In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Hauser shared he has always had respect for those who have served in the United States military, as his grandfather was a Marine who served in the Battle of Iwo Jima. He plans on spending Veterans Day helping those who have served in the military.

"I mean it's a day to obviously remember, and a day to acknowledge some of the brave people of this country throughout our history. So we're going to continue to do that," he told Fox News Digital.

"We've got some great stuff in store. I'll be, I think, in New York at this point, which I'm excited about with Tunnel of Towers [Foundation]. Obviously, I'm on the board of special operations for the Warrior Foundation, so we're going to do some good stuff there. And then we're just going to continue to spread the good word."

A trip to Walter Reed Army Medical Center, where Hauser met returning veterans who had lost limbs or were facing other hardships, led the actor to begin wondering how to help them understand "life isn't over" and to "help them see the light."

"I met a kid that, really I think I was 26 years old, and it was my first visit to Walter Reed," he said. "And I walked into the room and for whatever reason, as screwed up as he was, he had a sense of humor. And so, over the next four days, I kept going back and became very close to him. And we joked a lot. In fact, I got him out of Walter Reed. He was a double amputee."

He continued, "And about three months after I got him out of it, Walter Reed, and tried to help with not only his education, but also a place to stay, he ended up taking his own life. I think that just absolutely changed my feeling[s]. I can't allow this to happen on my watch anymore. There has to be people like me who are or are doing these things to raise awareness. And so that really affected me."

Hauser helps veterans and first responders in many ways, one of them being through his coffee company, Free Reign. One of the company's initiatives, called "Buy a Bag, Give a Cup," during which Free Reign donates a cup of coffee, or its equivalent, to all veterans, active duty military personnel, first responders, nurses and teachers for every bag of coffee purchased.

The "Yellowstone" actor explained it was important to him that his first company felt "very patriotic and American," noting everyone else "involved in [his] team all feel the same way."

"I think what I was interested in and very much still interested in and means just as much as the beans is taking care of veterans and first responders, teachers, people all over this country. Every bag you buy, we provide a cup. So this is kind of our ethos," he explained. "This is the reason why I got into it. I've been doing this not for coffee for 20 years, but I've been to Walter Reed. I've been to Fisher House. I've been over to Afghanistan. You know, I've been to bases all over this country. So that interests me as well."

One of the people Hauser works with on Free Reign is actor Mark Wahlberg, who Hauser admits "has done a lot in his own right to help not only veterans" but also first responders." The famous actor is an investor and brand ambassador for the coffee brand.

"Having him come in and be a part of this and help it raise even more awareness has just been a blessing," Hauser said. "So I'm very proud of what he's done in his life and his career. But to have him a part of the Free Reign team is pretty special."

Hauser will return in the second half of the fifth and final season of "Yellowstone," set to premiere on Sunday, Nov. 10.