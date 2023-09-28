Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

'Yellowstone' nearly featured 'Kardashians' star until Kris Jenner put her foot down

'Kardashians' season four premiere brought the drama, with Kris Jenner admitting she didn't want her boyfriend on an episode of 'Yellowstone'

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Two of television's most dramatic families nearly collided when a member of the Kardashian-Jenner crew revealed they almost infiltrated the Dutton ranch as a cast member on television's "Yellowstone."

In the season 4 premiere of the "Kardashians," matriarch Kris Jenner tells her family, "I'm so excited to watch the next episode of ‘Yellowstone.’" Her show was filmed several months ago, when "Yellowstone" was still airing new episodes.

"[If] it wasn't for you, I would be a ‘Yellowstone’ star," her longtime love Corey Gamble responded.

'YELLOWSTONE' ENDING AFTER SECOND HALF OF SEASON FIVE AMID KEVIN COSTNER DRAMA

Corey Gamble in a houndstooth jacket poses with Corey Gamble in a brown leather jacket on the carpet

Momager Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble went public with their relationship in 2015. (Samir Hussein/Getty Images for BoF VOICES)

Jenner, 67 and Gamble, 42 have been public with their relationship since 2015, shortly after she divorced Caitlyn Jenner. Gamble was previously Justin Bieber's tour manager. 

Back in the episode, a confused Kim Kardashian asks whether Gamble really shot down an opportunity to be on the hit streaming show. 

"Correct," Jenner interjects. "Because I told him to say no . . . I thought he was going to have a romantic relationship."

Along with ancestral and familial drama, "Yellowstone" is known for its steamy romantic scenes.

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler and Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton sitting in the grass for a "Yellowstone" stock picture

Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly star as one of the show's many couples, Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton. (Paramount)

Khloé Kardashian quickly suggested that if the roles were reversed, Jenner would certainly do the show.

"But if they said they wanted you to star and kiss with Kevin Costner," Khloé said of the show's former star, "I'm sure you would take it."

"Oh, that's a hard yes," Jenner admitted.

Kris Jenner in a patterned shirt on the carpet split Kevin Costner in a black suit and vest on the carpet

Kris Jenner would jump at the chance to kiss Kevin Costner, the former "Yellowstone" star. (Gilbert Carrasquillo/Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images)

It was recently revealed that Costner would not be returning for the show's final season. Speculation of a feud between the actor and the production was only fueled by a delay in shooting new episodes, which was ultimately prolonged due to the Hollywood writers' strike.

Costner expanded on the controversy, explaining that he would not be returning for the second part of season 5, which Paramount Network previously confirmed would be the show's last, while in court battling ex-wife Christine Baumgartner.

The actor seemingly took issue with the additional production time that was needed to shoot "Yellowstone," while he was working on a separate project, "Horizon."

Kevin Costner in a black suit and black tie looks off in the distance wearing a cowboy hat for 'Yellowstone' photo as John Dutton

Kevin Costner starred as John Dutton on the hit show "Yellowstone." He will not return for the second half of season 5. (Paramount Network)

"Somewhere along the line, they wanted to change things," Costner said in court of the "Yellowstone" filming process. "They wanted to do 5A and 5B . . . [which] affected ‘Horizon.’ I was going to do my movie ‘Horizon’ and leave that show, do my movie, then do B . . . A show I was only doing once a year I was now doing twice."

Costner explained that he had been offered $24 million to do seasons five, six and seven of "Yellowstone," before scheduling broke down and the show was canceled.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright and Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

