'Yellowstone' nearly featured 'Kardashians' star until Kris Jenner put her foot down

Two of television's most dramatic families nearly collided when a member of the Kardashian-Jenner crew revealed they almost infiltrated the Dutton ranch as a cast member on television's "Yellowstone."

In the season 4 premiere of the "Kardashians," matriarch Kris Jenner tells her family, "I'm so excited to watch the next episode of ‘Yellowstone.’" Her show was filmed several months ago, when "Yellowstone" was still airing new episodes.

"[If] it wasn't for you, I would be a ‘Yellowstone’ star," her longtime love Corey Gamble responded.

Jenner, 67 and Gamble, 42 have been public with their relationship since 2015, shortly after she divorced Caitlyn Jenner. Gamble was previously Justin Bieber's tour manager.

Back in the episode, a confused Kim Kardashian asks whether Gamble really shot down an opportunity to be on the hit streaming show.

"Correct," Jenner interjects. "Because I told him to say no . . . I thought he was going to have a romantic relationship."

Along with ancestral and familial drama, "Yellowstone" is known for its steamy romantic scenes.

Khloé Kardashian quickly suggested that if the roles were reversed, Jenner would certainly do the show.

"But if they said they wanted you to star and kiss with Kevin Costner," Khloé said of the show's former star, "I'm sure you would take it."

"Oh, that's a hard yes," Jenner admitted.

It was recently revealed that Costner would not be returning for the show's final season. Speculation of a feud between the actor and the production was only fueled by a delay in shooting new episodes, which was ultimately prolonged due to the Hollywood writers' strike.

Costner expanded on the controversy, explaining that he would not be returning for the second part of season 5, which Paramount Network previously confirmed would be the show's last, while in court battling ex-wife Christine Baumgartner.

The actor seemingly took issue with the additional production time that was needed to shoot "Yellowstone," while he was working on a separate project, "Horizon."

"Somewhere along the line, they wanted to change things," Costner said in court of the "Yellowstone" filming process. "They wanted to do 5A and 5B . . . [which] affected ‘Horizon.’ I was going to do my movie ‘Horizon’ and leave that show, do my movie, then do B . . . A show I was only doing once a year I was now doing twice."

Costner explained that he had been offered $24 million to do seasons five, six and seven of "Yellowstone," before scheduling broke down and the show was canceled.

