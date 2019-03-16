‘Xena’ star Lucy Lawless, a New Zealand native, sings tribute to mosque shooting victims

One of New Zealand’s most widely known celebrities took to Twitter on Friday to deliver a heartfelt tribute to the victims of the horrific shootings at two mosques in Christchurch.

Lucy Lawless, who starred on the TV series “Xena: Warrior Princess” from 1995 to 2001, posted a video of herself singing "Hearts are Hurting," a song by Joe Lo Duca that was used on "Xena."

"Our hearts are hurting beyond words,” Lawless sings. “The pain is tearing up my soul. These days have seen my spirit die, a life propelled out of control.”

Her musical tribute was just one of several Twitter messages Lawless has posted since the attacks that have killed a total of at least 50 people and wounded dozens more.

In other posts, Lawless called for making semiautomatic weapons illegal in the country.

She also asked that her fellow New Zealanders reach out to the nation’s Muslims and offer support.

“Tell them U feel deeply pained by what happened &that U will be no part of this hatred,” she wrote.

Lawless, 50, was born in Mount Albert, a suburb of Auckland, New Zealand’s most populous city.

Aside from “Xena,” Lawless has performed in “Grease” on Broadway and in the TV series “Battlestar Galactica.” She has also had guest roles on “CSI: Miami” and voiced characters in animated films.

Her film roles have included appearances in “Spider-Man” and “Bedtime Stories.”