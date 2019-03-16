Death toll in New Zealand mosque massacre upped to 50

The death toll in the massacres at two New Zealand mosques rose to 50 as it turned Sunday in that country, after police found another victim while removing bodies from the crime scenes.

Meanwhile, authorities announced they do not believe three people who had been arrested were involved in the shootings allegedly carried out by a young white supremacist.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush also said that 36 people are still hospitalized and that two of them are in critical condition.

New Zealand's stricken residents have been reaching out to Muslims in their neighborhoods and around the country, with a fierce determination to show kindness to a community in pain.

The shootings suspect appeared in court Saturday amid strict security, shackled and wearing all-white prison garb, and showed no emotion when the judge read him one murder charge.

The judge said "it was reasonable to assume" more such charges would follow.