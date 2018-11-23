WWE icon ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan spends Thanksgiving in ICU

WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan spent the Thanksgiving holiday in an intensive care unit in South Carolina, his daughter Celia revealed on an Instagram post Thursday.

"Happy Thanksgiving from the Duggan family to yours!" the wrestler's daughter captioned an image of her and her family surrounding Duggan as he sat up in a hospital bed. "Dad is in ICU but is in good spirits and we are all doing good- we have a lot to be thankful for this year."

Celia added the hashtags, "#happythanksgiving" and "#family" to the end of her caption.

Though the reason for the hospitalization was not disclosed, fans of the wrestling legend flooded Celia's Instagram to send their well-wishes.

"Tell your dad we are praying for him," one user wrote.

Another said, "I hope everything is alright! I’ll keep him in my thoughts!"

A third user incorporated Duggan's famous chant and said, "Get well soon, tough guy! HOOOOOOO!"

Duggan began his wrestling career in the late '70s, after knee injuries from a short-lived NFL career led him to be cut from the Atlanta Falcons team. He acquired WWE fame after winning the 1988 Royal Rumble title. Today, despite his age, the 64-year-old still wrestles.

Following his daughter's Thanksgiving Instagram post, the father of two addressed the hospitalization on his own Instagram, saying, "Doing ok, hope to be out by Saturday ! But will.miss the show this Sat."

A few days prior to landing in the ICU, the famed wrestler shared photos from an autograph session he held with fans in New York City.

"Great time at the autograph session in NYC!! Now, Back at airport for flight back to Richmond! Full Day," Duggan captioned a photo of himself and a fan.

Duggan's hospitalization is not the first health scare the wrestler has publically addressed.

Back in 1998, he announced on the WCW Nitro show that he had been diagnosed with kidney cancer but the disease was detected early and, after undergoing surgery, he was able to avoid chemotherapy.

Duggan returned to the WWE in 2005 and joined the brand's Hall of Fame in 2011.