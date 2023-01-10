'Workaholics' movie canceled just 5 weeks before production begins, star Adam DeVine confirms

Paramount+ has pulled the plug on the new "Workaholics" movie just five weeks before it was set to go into production.

Star Adam DeVine confirmed the news on Instagram.

The popular TV series "Workaholics" aired on Comedy Central for seven seasons, spanning 86 episodes between 2011 and 2017.

The premise centered on the crazed antics of three college roommates living together in Rancho Cucamonga, California, working as telemarketers.

DeVine, Anders Holm and Blake Anderson were also the co-creators of the show, along with frequent collaborator Kyle Newacheck, who played Karl.

DeVine noted on Instagram, "Welp, Paramount+ decided to cancel the Workaholics movie. Obviously, this news is the loosest butthole. We were suppose to begin filming in 5 weeks! P + told us [we] don’t fit their new ‘global’ strategy."

He added, "We are deeply butt hurt about this decision because we were so excited to bring the weird one last time. I’m butt hurt that I don’t get to work with my best friends again. I’m butt hurt for the fans, and I’m butt hurt for our loyal crew, and other cast members who are now going to have to scramble to find new jobs."

DeVine has seemingly seen the most success of his "Workaholics" co-stars since the original TV series came to an end, having starred in multiple movies including the "Pitch Perfect" franchise.

DeVine's latest venture was a "Pitch Perfect" spinoff subtitled "Bumper in Berlin," where he plays the same character as he did in the previous films.