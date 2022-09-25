Adam Devine clarifies he's not Adam Levine: 'my wife and I are doing great'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor Adam Devine cleared up any confusion about him potentially being mistaken for singer Adam Levine, who has found himself in controversy amid allegations he cheated on his wife.

Devine shared a photograph on Instagram Friday of himself and his wife Chloe Bridges, assuring fans that his marriage is "doing great and going strong."

"I am not Adam Levine. He’s a different guy and a worse singer," Devine joked.

"We are however naming our future baby Sumner," the "Pitch Perfect" actor continued, referring to claims from Instagram model Sumner Stroh that she had an affair with Levine and that the Maroon 5 singer asked to name his child after her.

In a recent TikTok video, Stroh shared screenshots suggesting Levine requested permission to name his soon-to-be child with his wife Behati Prinsloo after the social media influencer.

Levine and Prinsloo already share two children, Dusty Rose and Gio Grace.

The singer denied having an affair but admitted Monday to "crossing a line" in his marriage. Levine said in an Instagram story he "used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner."

"In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family," Levine wrote. "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."

Levine insists to people close to him that "nothing physical" happened between himself and another woman, a source told People magazine.

"He was messaging her, being flirtatious with three women. One of them — she specifically said they have a physical relationship, but he is completely denying that to friends," the source said.