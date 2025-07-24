Winona Ryder confesses to keeping rotisserie chicken wishbone from Christopher Walken for years

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Winona Ryder is happily settled now with boyfriend Scott Mackinlay Hahn, but the actress had a couple of movie star crushes while making her way in the industry.

She told Elle U.K. in an interview published Wednesday that Christopher Walken once gave her a store-bought rotisserie chicken, and because she was so enthralled by him at the time, she kept the carcass longer than normal.

"I still have the wishbone and am trying to make it into a necklace," she confided.

The pair worked together on the 2014 political thriller "Turks & Caicos."

While she didn’t clarify if her fascination with the "Pulp Fiction" actor was romantic or platonic, she vividly described her former yearning for Al Pacino when she was in her early 20s.

"I was absolutely in love with Al Pacino when I was working with him," she said. "We were doing that workshop for ‘Richard III,’ which I didn’t know was gonna be a movie. I was actively in love with him."

The "Beetlejuice" actress said the "Scarface" actor loved coffee and would take her around New York City to try different brews.

"I’m 22, or whatever," she continued. "Finally, he’s dropping me off wherever I’m staying, and I’m like, ‘I love you, you know. I really am completely in love with you.’’ And he was like: ‘Aw, honey, noooo.’"

The pair still made "Looking for Richard" about the British monarch in 1996.

She laughed that 10 years later she met Pacino’s girlfriend "who’s younger than me."

Pacino, 85, is more than 30 years older than Ryder, 53.

"‘Dude, I’m f------ throwing myself at you,’" she said. "I still play poker with him sometimes. It’s the best."

Ryder met her current love at the premiere of "Black Swan" in 2010, and he mistook her for actress Milla Jovovich.

"I thought it was the most charming thing in the world," she said, explaining that she found him later and once again didn’t beat around the bush.

"I was very direct. I was like, ‘Listen, do you want to go on a date?’" she explained.

Ryder told Elle she already thinks of Hahn as her husband, but they are planning to get married soon.

Hahn is also the cook in the relationship.

"He has this gift that my mom had, which is making healthy food delicious," she revealed. "He made a curry last night that was better than any curry I’ve ever had."