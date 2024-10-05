Al Pacino says he fell unconscious to the floor during near-death experience: 'I didn't have a pulse'

Al Pacino is opening up about a near-death experience.

In a new interview with The New York Times published on Saturday, the "Scarface" actor, 84, detailed a scary moment in which he fell unconscious while battling COVID-19 in 2020.

"I didn’t have a pulse," he said. "In a matter of minutes [the paramedics] were there — the ambulance in front of my house. I had about six paramedics in that living room, and there were two doctors, and they had these outfits on that looked like they were from outer space or something."

The Oscar Award-winning actor noted that he started to feel "not good," before falling unconscious.

"I didn’t see the white light or anything," said Pacino, who was experiencing a high fever and dehydration at the time. "There’s nothing there. I’d never thought about it in my life. But you know actors: It sounds good to say I died once. What is it when there’s no more?"

Despite the nerve-wracking moment, Pacino said he isn't afraid of death.

"[You get] a different view of death as you get older," he said. "It’s just the way it is."

"I didn’t ask for it. Just comes, like a lot of things just come," he added.

Pacino also reflected on his role as a father over the years, and said his children are why he'd like to "stick around a little longer if it's possible."

The actor has four children: a 1-year-old son, Roman Pacino, whom he welcomed with Noor Alfallah in June 2023, daughter Julie Marie, 34, with ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant and twins Anton and Olivia, 23, with ex Beverly D’Angelo.

Though Pacino and girlfriend Alfallah are still romantically together, the couple recently hammered out a custody agreement in Los Angeles court shortly after their son was born.

"Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child Roman," a representative for the actor told Fox News Digital at the time. "A lot of people are saying ‘did they break up?' or ‘did they split up?’ They are still together."

Details of Pacino and Alfallah's agreement were not disclosed in the documents filed in a Los Angeles Court in 2023 and obtained by Fox News Digital. The couple legally acknowledged they are both parents to Roman by waiving their rights to contest their parental relationships at trial.

Pacino is required to pay Alfallah $30,000 a month in child support and was awarded visitation rights for the child. Alfallah was granted primary physical custody. The child support number was based on Pacino's income of $2.5 million per year. The monthly payment could change, but the actor would never pay more than $90,000 a month, according to court documents.

