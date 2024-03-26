Expand / Collapse search
Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson's Fourth of July Picnic: Texas tradition heads to Philadelphia area for the first time

The mega-concert will take place at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey

Associated Press
Published
Miranda Lambert on Willie Nelson's impact: 'Willie's a religion here'

Miranda Lambert on Willie Nelson’s impact: ‘Willie’s a religion here’

Miranda Lambert celebrates Willie Nelson at his 90th birthday concert.

  • Willie Nelson's Fourth of July Picnic, a mostly annual mega-concert, will be held outside of Texas for the first time in its 50-year history.
  • The event will take place at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey, just across the Delaware River from Philadelphia.
  • The lineup includes artists such as Bob Dylan, Robert Plant, Alison Krauss, Mavis Staples, Maren Morris and Celisse.

Willie Nelson's Fourth of July Picnic is two-stepping out of Texas to the Philadelphia area.

The country luminary's mostly annual mega-concert, hosted in his native Texas for most of its 50-year-history, will be held for the first time in the Northeast this July, with a bill that includes Bob Dylan and the duo of Robert Plant and Alison Krauss at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey.

The open air amphitheater is just across the Delaware River from Philadelphia.

WILLIE NELSON DOCUSERIES REVEALS INFIDELITY, DEPRESSION, ROMANCE: 'I HAD A GIFT FOR COMPLICATING THINGS'

The lineup also includes Mavis Staples, Maren Morris and Celisse. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson performs on Sept. 19, 2015, at Farm Aid 30 in Chicago. Nelson’s Fourth of July Picnic will be held at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey. (Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)

The giant patriotic party that Nelson first threw in 1973 has made occasional forays outside the Lone Star State, to Tulsa, Oklahoma; Kansas City; Atlanta and, most recently, to South Bend, Indiana in 2009. With the exception of virtual concerts in 2020 and 2021, it's been held in Austin for the past decade.

At 90, Nelson has not slowed the constant touring, recording and performing he's kept up for more than six decades. Last April he was feted for his birthday with two nights of tribute concerts at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and in November he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

