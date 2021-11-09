Will Smith says upcoming film 'King Richard' tells story of 'the American dream'

Will Smith is opening up about his upcoming film, "King Richard."

In the flick, the 53-year-old actor plays Richard Williams, father to tennis icons Venus and Serena Williams, as he helps forge their earlier successes in the sport.

Since even before its September debut at the Telluride Film Festival, the pic has been an awards favorite with Smith being considered a major Oscar contender for his portrayal.

"The story of Richard and the story of this family is a big part of the American dream," Smith gushes in a behind-the-scenes clip exclusive to Fox News Digital.

"This is a movie about family," he says. "This is a movie about belief. This is a movie about love and triumph."

The clip features snippets of Smith's Richard empowering his daughters before they hit the court for tennis practice.

"We think about Venus and Serena Williams today, they're these global superstars," said producer Trevor White. "But what we don't often think about is what they had to overcome to become these women."

The film's crew were excited to add Smith, a longtime fan favorite, to their cast.

"Will has such a great amount of integrity, he's such a well-rounded, caring, charismatic good individual," executive producer Isha Price shared. "So we knew that the integrity that he shows in all his other work, he would also carry toward us, too."

"King Richard" also stars Aunjanue Ellis as Oracene Williams, Richard's wife.

"One of the things that Aunjanue connected to was that Oracene reports to a higher power," Smith explained before a clip from the movie shows Oracene jabbing her husband, explaining that "my faith dictates that I stand by your side – don't my silence for agreement."

"Miss Oracene was as instrumental as mister Williams was, and I think that to me is what is so exciting," the actress shared. "Yes, it's called ‘King Richard,’ but it's also Queen Oracene."

Director Reinaldo Marcus Green reflected on what makes "King Richard" a "special story."

"What's so interesting about Richard is that he did it with love, he never put the kind of pressure that one would assume on his children to play," the filmmaker explained. "He made it fun for them and they wanted to be out there."

"King Richard," which also stars Jon Bernthal and Tony Goldwyn, hits theaters and HBO Max on Friday, Nov. 19.