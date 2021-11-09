Will Smith details unconventional marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith, ‘spectacular’ sex-filled early days in book

Will Smith is opening up about his unconventional marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith.

The actor detailed his traumatic childhood and rise to stardom in a new memoir titled "Will," which hit bookshelves on Tuesday. In a new interview with "Good Morning America," the Oscar-nominated star described how his relationship with the actress simply works for them.

The couple tied the knot in 1997 and share two children.

"We are pursuing unconditional love," the 53-year-old told the outlet. "We are pursuing the kind of love that everybody dreams about. We just don’t know that the road [doesn’t] look like everybody think[s] it’s supposed to look."

In a recent episode of "The Oprah Conversation," Smith divulged the early days of his relationship with Oprah Winfrey.

"We drank every day, and had sex multiple times every day, for four straight months," the 67-year-old read from an excerpt of Smith’s book, as quoted by E! News. "I started to wonder if this was a competition. Either way, as far as I was concerned, there were only two possibilities: (1) I was going to satisfy this woman sexually, or (2) I was going to die trying."

"Since you’re not dead, we assume you won the competition," the host told Smith, who laughed.

"Well, it ended up being a lot more complex than that, Oprah," Smith replied. "You know, those early days were spectacular. Me and Jada, to this day, if we start talking, it’s four hours. It’s four hours if we exchange a sentence."

The star noted that their lengthy discussions are "the center of why we’ve been able to sustain and why we’re still together, not choking the life out of each other."

"It’s like, the ability to work through issues," he shared. "I’ve just never met another person that I connect with in conversation more blissfully and productively than Jada."

In September, Smith spoke candidly after it came to light earlier this year that Jada had a romantic "entanglement" with another man.

In July, the 50-year-old appeared on her Facebook Watch series "Red Table Talk" with her husband, where she addressed rumors about an extramarital affair head-on. Jada admitted that about four-and-a-half years ago, she and Smith separated intending to divorce, and while separated she had a "relationship" with August Alsina.

Speaking to GQ, Smith discussed some of the revelations that are included in his book. Interviewer Wesley Lowery read an advanced copy of the memoir, noting that the "Men in Black" actor does not go into much detail regarding the situation because much of it was made public in July.

"Jada never believed in conventional marriage… Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship," Smith explained. "So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up. There were significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple? And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection."

He added: "We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way. And marriage for us can’t be a prison. And I don’t suggest our road for anybody. I don’t suggest this road for anybody. But the experiences that the freedoms that we’ve given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love."

Smith said he grappled with whether or not to chronicle the disclosure of Jada’s time with Alsina, 29, in his book, but ultimately decided against it since he believed it wasn’t a story he could properly tell just from his perspective. He also reasoned that it would only do more harm than good in terms of the public’s perception of the events.

"The public has a narrative that is impenetrable," Smith said. "Once the public decides something, it’s difficult to impossible to dislodge the pictures and ideas and perceptions."

Smith explained that there were already misinterpretations from their episode of "Red Table Talk," namely that, given Alsina’s disclosures were the impetus for the discussion, that many viewers walked away thinking that Jada was the only one engaging in sexual relationships outside the marriage. Smith revealed that was not the case.

However, GQ's Lowery explained that, after conferring with Jada, Smith declined to elaborate further on the matter.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.