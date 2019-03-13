Will Smith has seen new 'Aladdin' and he's excited

Disney fans aren’t the only ones stoked about the new live-action version of “Aladdin,” which is set to hit theaters this spring.

Will Smith, who tackles the Genie role voiced by manic funnyman Robin Williams in the animated 1992 classic, gave voice to his own brand of excitement on Tuesday via Instagram.

The actor wrote that he'd just seen “the finished version of #Aladdin!! IT IS FIRE 🔥 I AM HYPED!!! I can’t wait for y’all to see it. But, for now ... Here’s the full trailer! :-)”

The studio rolled out the first look at the movie in October, unveiled a teaser trailer during the Grammys and finally released the official trailer Tuesday.

In it, the actor, who takes on the character's iconic blue hue for the role, also gets a chance to show off his physique, his comedy chops and his dance moves as he and a magic carpet groove to “Friend Like Me.”

“Aladdin” will be in theaters on May 24.