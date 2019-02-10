Will Smith revealed as blue Genie in 'Aladdin'

next Image 1 of 2

Will Smith stunned Grammys viewers Sunday night as he made one of his first appearances as the Genie from "Aladdin" — but this time, with a shocking blue look.

Smith, who announced in October that he'd be playing the live-action version of Robin Williams' iconic Disney role, was transformed in a brief commercial for the movie during the show.

The 50-year-old actor appeared in his Genie costume — which was published on the cover of Entertainment Weekly in December — but this time, entirely blue, seemingly with some CGI effects.

"I told y'all I was gon' be Blue!!" Smith posted on Instagram after the ad aired. "Y'all need to trust me more often!"

Twitter was quick to poke fun at Smith, with one user comparing the look to Paul Giamatti in the movie "Big Fat Liar."

Other users also jumped at the chance to mock Smith in blue.