'Wild 'N Out' star Jacky Oh’s sudden death at 33 ruled ‘accidental,’ police not seeking charges

The sudden death of Jacky Oh, a former cast member on Nick Cannon’s series "Wild ‘N Out," has been ruled accidental, with no criminal investigation planned.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the Miami Police Department confirmed, "The Medical Examiner ruled the death ‘accidental due to complications from cosmetic surgery.’"

The statement continued, "There will be no criminal investigation."

Yesterday, the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to Fox News Digital that Oh’s cause of death was due to "complications of cosmetic surgery."

Oh, born Jacklyn Smith, underwent "gluteal augmentation procedure" on May 30 and "underwent the procedure without any complications," per the report.

Following surgery, Oh developed a headache and at a post-surgical appointment was advised to take ibuprofen and discontinue an anti-nausea medication she had been prescribed.

On May 31, according to the report, she began to "feel like her head was burning" and her aunt contacted emergency services. Oh became unresponsive before her arrival to the ER and was later pronounced dead.

The MTV star had been prescribed the antibiotic ciprofloxacin, the opioid oxycodone for pain relief, and ondansetron to prevent nausea and vomiting after the surgery. The report also noted that she "did not use tobacco, alcohol or drugs" and had previously undergone breast surgery successfully.

In June, a BET Media Group spokesperson confirmed her death to Fox News Digital.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented ‘Wild N’ Out’ family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed. Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the ‘Wild 'N Out’ cast throughout five seasons," the statement said.

Oh shared three kids with her longtime partner and famed YouTuber DC Young Fly, 31, whose real name is John Whitfield.

"We thank everyone for their well wishes and ask for privacy during this difficult time," DC Young Fly said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.