Why fans can thank Madonna for Kelly Ripa’s Instagram thirst traps

Kelly Ripa has a fan in Madonna, and she wants to keep it that way.

While speaking with Danny Pellegrino on his"Everything Iconic" podcast, Ripa explained what happened when she found out the Queen of Pop had followed her on Instagram.

"Isaac Boots told me, he's like, ‘Oh my God, Madonna followed you!' And I was like What? What? What?"

The TV-host hilariously shared she then "immediately sort of changed everything I posted."

"I started posting only shirtless photos of Mark," she told Pellegrino, referring to her husband of 26 years, actor Mark Consuelos. "I was like ‘Madonna doesn't want to see my kids, she wants to see eye candy.'"

The couple share three children together.

Ripa admitted she thought she was being "dark sided" for promoting her husband's bare chest on Instagram.

"My thought bubbles of Madonna following me and me feeding her something was like, ‘Forget about anyone else,'" she revealed of her selective posting.

"I was playing to an audience of one for a while," she added.

The last shirtless photo the "Live with Kelly & Ryan" co-host shared of her husband was on Aug. 28, when she posted Consuelos in a bathing suit in front of an infinity pool.