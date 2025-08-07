Expand / Collapse search
The Who's Roger Daltrey is 'nervous about making it to the end of the tour' amid health struggles

The Who frontman, 81, continues performing despite ongoing vision and hearing loss

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Months after Roger Daltrey revealed he is going blind and deaf, The Who frontman - who's currently on tour with his band - said he's "nervous about making it to the end of the tour."

In an interview with The Times, Daltrey, 81, opened up about his health concerns and gave insight as to what's next for him after The Who's tour wraps. 

"This is certainly the last time you will see us on tour," Daltrey said. "It’s grueling."

THE WHO FRONTMAN ROGER DALTREY IS GOING BLIND AND DEAF

Roger Daltrey

Roger Daltrey said he's "nervous" he won't make it to the end of his tour due to ongoing health issues.  (Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)

"In the days when I was singing Who songs for three hours a night, six nights a week, I was working harder than most footballers. As to whether we’ll play [one-off] concerts again, I don’t know. The Who to me is very perplexing."

However, said Daltrey, his "voice is still as good as ever."

"I’m still singing in the same keys and it’s still bloody loud, but I can’t tell you if it will still be there in October. There’s a big part of me that’s going: I just hope I make it through."

In 2015, Daltrey got sick with viral meningitis, a diagnosis that did "a lot of damage."

Roger Daltrey

Earlier this year, Daltrey revealed that he's going deaf and blind.  (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

"It’s buggered up my internal thermometer, so every time I start singing in any climate over 75 degrees I’m wringing with sweat, which drains my body salts. The potential to get really ill is there and, I have to be honest, I’m nervous about making it to the end of the tour."

Earlier this year, the rock legend opened up about the other physical changes that are out of his control.

While performing alongside bandmate Pete Townshend for the Teenage Cancer Trust charity event in March, Daltrey gave the crowd an unexpected health update. 

"The joys of getting old mean you go deaf. I also now have got the joy of going blind," he revealed mid-set, per Sky News.

Roger Daltrey

In 2024, Daltrey said he's "ready to go" at any time.  (Matthew Baker/Getty Images)

"Fortunately, I still have my voice, because then I’ll have a full Tommy," he said, referencing the title character of The Who's 1969 album. "Deaf, dumb and blind kid."

While speaking to The Times last year, Daltrey said he's content with his life and is "ready to go."

"My dreams came true so, listen, I’m ready to go at any time. My family are all great and all taken care of," he said. "You’ve got to be realistic. You can’t live your life forever. Like I said, people my age, we’re in the way. There are no guitar strings to be changed on this old instrument."

