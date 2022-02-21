Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

‘White Lotus’ star Alexandra Daddario’s home targeted by Colorado man with gun, leads to arrest

Los Angeles police arrested a Colorado resident on Saturday outside of the star's home

By Stephanie Nolasco | Fox News
A 911 call for help resulted in the arrest of a Colorado resident who was outside the home of "The White Lotus" star Alexandra Daddario.

David Adam Cako was charged with carrying a concealed weapon after a handgun was found in his vehicle, authorities told the Los Angeles Times on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Police Department revealed that a 911 call made on Saturday reported someone knocking at the door of a home that was identified by TMZ as the actress’ residence. According to the outlet, police wouldn’t confirm reports that Cako, 24, yelled something about the 35-year-old and refused to leave the property even after officers arrived at the scene.

It's unclear if Alexandra Daddario made the 911 call or if she was home at the time of the arrest.

It's unclear if Alexandra Daddario made the 911 call or if she was home at the time of the arrest. (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

According to TMZ, police detained Cako and searched his car where they found the handgun.

It’s unclear if Daddario made the 911 call. It’s also unknown if she and her fiancé, producer Andrew Form, were home at the time. The couple got engaged in December.

A rep for Daddario didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Alexandra Daddario previously made her mark in Hollywood by starring in the 2017 adaptation of ‘Baywatch’.

Alexandra Daddario previously made her mark in Hollywood by starring in the 2017 adaptation of ‘Baywatch’. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Cako was booked on Saturday and his bail was posted at $35,000, records show. His court date has been scheduled for June 23.

Daddario has been praised for her performance on "The White Lotus," a hit HBO series created by Mike White. The show is a satire about privileged tourists staying at a luxury resort in Hawaii. Daddario stars as honeymooner Rachel Patton, who begins to resent her new husband.

Andrew Form and Alexandra Daddario attend the Los Angeles premiere of the new HBO Limited Series ‘The White Lotus’ at Bel-Air Bay Club on July 07, 2021, in Pacific Palisades, California.

Andrew Form and Alexandra Daddario attend the Los Angeles premiere of the new HBO Limited Series ‘The White Lotus’ at Bel-Air Bay Club on July 07, 2021, in Pacific Palisades, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Daddario has also made her mark in Hollywood with the 2017 adaptation of "Baywatch." She has also appeared in "Texas Chainsaw," "San Andreas" and "Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief," among others.

