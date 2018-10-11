'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak encourages fans to vote, mocks those who rely on celebrities to remind them

With the 2018 midterm elections rapidly approaching, celebrities, politicians and everyone in between are taking to social media to encourage people to vote, including Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak. However, the game show legend accompanied his message with a bit of tongue-in-cheek humor.



Sajak took to Twitter on Thursday to remind his followers to vote while simultaneously slamming those who require a TV personality to do their civic duty. In a controversial claim, he went as far as to say certain people shouldn’t even bother voting.

“I would encourage you to vote next month, but if you need a TV game show host to remind you, then you probably shouldn’t,” he wrote.

While it’s not usually considered a good message to encourage people not to vote, within the context of Sajak’s often playful Twitter presence, it seems as though he’s simply making a joke.

In his way, Sajak is joining the slew of celebrities who have taken the November election as an opportunity to encourage fans to vote as well as express their own political beliefs.

The most noteworthy example is Taylor Swift, who posted a few days ago a note on Instagram in support of the Democratic candidate in her home state of Tennessee. As previously reported, Swift’s recommendation caused an uptick in voter registration since its release.

While Sajak might not have the same social media clout as Swift, his message is clear and simple.