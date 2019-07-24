Wesley Snipes says 'Blade' fans should 'chillaaxx' about new reboot

Marvel is bringing "Blade" back to the big screen, this time without original star Wesley Snipes. However, the new project seems to have the veteran actor's full support.

At San Diego Comic-Con last weekend, it was revealed that a new "Blade" reboot is in the works, with Oscar winner Mahershala Ali stepping into the title vampire hunter role. The announcement was met with praise and anticipation from Marvel fans across social media, as well as criticism from those who felt the new movie would be disrespectful toward Snipes.

However, Snipes told outraged fans to calm down and expressed his support for the upcoming movie.

"To all the DAYWALKERS losing their minds right now, chillaaxx," he told Comicbook.com in a statement Tuesday. "Although the news comes as a surprise, it’s ALL good. Such is the ‘business’ of ‘entertainment!’ Much peace to the MCU crew — always a fan."

Snipes continued to show his excitement for the new "Blade" film and praised newcomer Ali, whom he described as "beautiful and talented."

"Honor and respect to the grandmaster Stan [Lee]," Snipes told the outlet. "Congratulations and Salaam to Mahershala Ali, a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come. Inshallah, we will someday work together."

Snipes ended his statement by thanking fans for their concerns, but urged them to give the new reboot a chance.

"Most importantly to my loyal fans, the incredible outpouring of love is overwhelming. I am grateful for the never-ending support. So, ‘nah fret nah worry, it’s not de end of de story.’ Welcome to the Daywalker Klique.”

Over the weekend, Marvel made several huge annoucements at San Diego Comic-Con, detailing some of the upcoming films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel president Kevin Feige spilled the beans on the “Blade” reboot and Ali’s casting, which hadn’t yet even become a rumor to speculate about.

Ali came out onstage and put on a “Blade” baseball cap as the crowd went wild. No other details were revealed about the project.

Fox News' Jessica Sager contributed to this report.