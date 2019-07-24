New York City Council votes to name Bronx street for Stan Lee

They had a Marvel-ous idea.

City Council on Tuesday approved a proposal to name a Bronx street for late Marvel comics icon Stan Lee.

University Avenue between Brandt Place and West 176th Street will be co-named “Stan Lee Way” under a bill passed by lawmakers codifying the moniker and 85 other honorary street names.

STAN LEE'S MARVEL COMICS CAREER HIGHLIGHTS: SPIDER-MAN, HULK AND BEYOND

Lee — who helped create beloved heroes such as Spiderman, the Fantastic Four, and The Hulk as he permanently etched Marvel comics into the popular consciousness — lived on the stretch of road at 1720 University Place and attended high school at DeWitt Clinton HS in The Bronx.

The proposal awaits the mayor’s signature.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.