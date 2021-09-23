Wendy Williams ‘on the mend’ and ‘ready to get back to work’ amid health issues: report

Despite recent images of a frail and lonely-looking Wendy Williams being pushed around Manhattan in a wheelchair, insiders tell Page Six the daytime talk diva is ready to get back to work.

"Wendy is on the mend, and doing well. There was a meeting this week, and [execs] assured staff the show will return on Oct. 4., and Wendy is ready to get back to work," a source familiar with the production told us.

In the past few weeks, Williams has postponed the premiere date of her show due to ongoing health issues, announced that she tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19 and reportedly checked into a hospital for a mental health check.

But on Wednesday, the Daily Mail published new photos and video of Williams talking to an unidentified man "for 30 minutes" as she waited outside a Verizon Wireless store. She had her mask down and was, bizarrely, vaping before rolling up her window once she noticed a camera was rolling.

Sources previously told Page Six that Williams is lonely and continues to struggle with her health. Williams has been frank with her audience about her ongoing battle with Graves Disease but has only communicated through Instagram posts about her current health woes.

Williams’ brother, Tommy, provided an update on his sister on his YouTube channel earlier this week. He said he has "faith that Wendy’s going to make it" and described her condition as "stable."

"I’ve spoken with her… she’s hanging in there. We’re praying, she’s fighting," he said.

Other insiders believe Williams’ ongoing struggles will be a ratings boost when she does return to the show — and opens up during her famed "Hot Topics" segment.

A rep for the show did not get back to us. Williams has hired a crisis PR firm to handle requests since the latest developments on her health, but the reps did not comment.