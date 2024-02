Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Wendy Williams' controversial documentary will premiere on Lifetime this weekend as scheduled despite a lawsuit filed by the former talk show host's temporary guardian against the network's parent company, A&E Television Networks.

On Thursday, the 59-year-old television personality's temporary legal guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, filed a lawsuit under seal in New York County Supreme Court against A&E, according to USA Today. Morrissey is suing Lifetime for injunction relief and a temporary restraining order in an effort to halt the airing of the documentary "Where is Wendy Williams?," according to the outlet.

However, a representative for Lifetime confirmed to Fox News Digital on Friday that the network is moving forward with the release of the two-part documentary on Saturday and Sunday.

"Lifetime appeared in court today, and the documentary ‘Where is Wendy Williams?’ will air this weekend as planned," a spokesperson wrote in a statement.

The legal documents state that Morrissey is "acting in her capacity as Temporary Guardian of W.W.H," The initials "W.W.H" presumably stand for Williams' legal name after the host began using her former husband Kelvin Hunter's last name following their marriage, according to the outlet.

Entertainment One Reality Productions, the company that produced "Where is Wendy Williams?" was also named as a defendant in the lawsuit, according to USA Today.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Williams' representative for comment.

"Where is Wendy Williams?" follows the former host's life after she departed her talk show and stepped back from the spotlight in 2021.

A logline for the documentary on Lifetime's website reads, "Over the course of nearly two years, cameras chronicled the former television host and radio star Wendy Williams’ on the next phase of her life, following the end of her iconic talk show."

"The documentary provides a raw, honest and unfiltered reality of Wendy’s life after she was placed under financial guardianship, shedding light on the vulnerabilities that has turned Wendy into the Hot Topic herself."

"Suffering mental and physical issues, Wendy’s delicate state of mind, erratic behavior and declining health were all captured by the cameras. ‘Where is Wendy Williams?’ is the story of Wendy’s journey to resurrect her career, and what filmmakers discovered along the way. But many questions remain – who truly has Wendy’s best interest at heart? Is she healthy now? And Where is Wendy Williams?"

Lifetime previously collaborated with Williams on two projects about her life that aired on the network in 2021. The host executive produced the biopic "Wendy Williams: The Movie," which was directed by Darren Grant and starred Ciera Payton as Williams.

Williams executive produced and starred in the documentary "Wendy Williams: What a Mess," which was also produced by Entertainment One and Creative Films.

On Thursday, Williams' representatives announced that the "Ask Wendy" author had been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia last year.

Part 1 of "Where is Wendy Williams?" will air at 8 p.m. on February 24, with Part 2 airing at 8 p.m. on February 25 on Lifetime.

