Wendy Williams praises support from fans and says she's ready to 'fall in love' after health scare

Wendy Williams revealed that she is looking to "fall in love" one month after the television personality was released from a wellness facility.

During an interview with WBLS 107.5 Circle of Sisters in New York City earlier this week, Williams spoke about her desire to get back into the dating life. In 2019, Williams divorced her husband of 20 years, Kevin Hunter, after he fathered a baby with a mistress.

The 58-year-old noted during the interview that she does not want to remarry anytime soon and would rather date a man who already has children.

"I want him to already have kids. I want him to be some place around my age, maybe 10 years younger than me, maybe 15 years older than me, you know what I mean," she said. "Then, we'll be able to do things together, like we want to all of the sudden fly from New York City, if want to fly to France to be there from two days to have food or whatever."

Moreover, Williams became emotional when she received praise from a fan at the event as she continues her recovery in order to return to daytime television.

"I have tears of laughter but also sincere [tears]," Williams said. "Just thank you all so much for being here today."

In September, it was announced that Williams would be taking time off from her widely popular "Wendy Williams Show" to focus on her health.

"We are happy to report that Wendy Williams is home and healing after being in a wellness facility since August," her publicist said at the time. "Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects."

