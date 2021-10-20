Wendy Williams’ absence from her talk show will continue into November

How is she doing? Still not well, apparently.

As Wendy Williams continues to recover from health issues, her hiatus from her daytime talk show has been extended into November.

The "Wendy Williams Show" announced on Instagram Tuesday that comedian Whitney Cummings will guest host next week and former "The View" panelist Sherri Shepherd will guest host the first week of November.

Many fans in the comments section seemed unpleased that the show would continue with a rotating door of guest hosts.

"We want WENDY WILLIAMS! PERIODT," one person commented.

‘THE WENDY WILLIAMS SHOW’ ADDRESSES WILLIAMS' ABSENCE DURING SEASON PREMIERE

Another remarked, "This is definitely Wendy’s last season." Cummings, 39, tried to appease the naysayers, writing, "Nobody can ever replace Wendy but we will do what we can to fill in so she can come back stronger than ever."

"Shes gone so hard for so long and as much as I miss seeing her every day, just imagine how hilarious she’s gonna be after some time to take care of herself and have some quiet time to think!" the "2 Broke Girls" co-creator added. "feel free to send me topics you guys want covered! We all wanna make Wendy proud."

The "Wendy Williams Show" also sent out a press release Tuesday that included a statement from Shepherd, 54, that said, "I’m so excited to return to the Wendy Williams Show to host for a full week!"

"I had such a great time when I hosted the show in 2019 and I’m flattered that Wendy and the producers put their trust in me to fill in again," she continued. "I’m sending my love and well wishes out to her."

LEAH REMINI TO GUEST HOST ‘THE WENDY WILLIAMS SHOW’

Executive Producer David Perler added, "We look forward to having both of these talented and entertaining women in the ‘Wendy’ studio as guest hosts in the upcoming weeks. We can’t wait to see what they have in store for our viewers!"

Reps declined to comment on how Williams, 57, is currently doing and why her hiatus needed to be extended.

Last week, the host’s production company, Debmar-Mercury, cited ongoing health issues as the reason for Williams’ absence.

"She is making progress, but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition," their statement said. "It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Williams was initially scheduled to start her new season on Sept. 20, but pushed it back several times due to health complications, including testing positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. She was later reportedly taken to the hospital and for a mental health evaluation.

Multiple sources recently told Page Six that the delay of Williams’ show is starting to become a huge problem for station affiliates and advertisers.

"The Wendy Williams Show" has been on the air since July 2008.

Click here to read more on the New York Post.