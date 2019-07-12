'The View' hosts press Harris on Biden criticism: 'I don't want to see you all cannibalizing each other'

The ladies at "The View" have made it clear that their primary goal in 2020 is to remove President Trump from the White House. So, when Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., appeared on Friday's episode, multiple hosts pressed her on what they suggested were unnecessary attacks on frontrunner and former Vice President Joe Biden.

"One of the bigger issues in watching these debates for me is I don't want to see you all cannibalizing each other, and that's what it felt like," host Whoopi Goldberg told Harris.

Goldberg was referring to Harris' testy confrontation with Biden over his record on busing and his decision to tout his record of working with segregationist senators, despite differing opinions.

"What I want to know is what you're going to do to get this man out of office," Goldberg also told Harris. Co-host Meghan McCain also pressed Harris on the issue, noting that Harris previously said she wouldn't attack Biden during the race.

But Harris indicated that her comments were merely pointing out differences of opinion rather than attacking the former vice president. "I have no intention of attacking Joe Biden but I am going to point out our differences of opinion on a very critical moment in the history of the United States," Harris said.

Behar later chimed in, asking Harris about infighting within the Democratic Party. As Behar noted, Congressional Democrats had already been embroiled in a public feud between leadership and its freshmen members like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

"Is that hurting the party?" she asked about infighting. "Is that going to stop your goal ... of getting [Trump] out?"

Harris responded by arguing that the 2020 election wasn't just about removing Trump from office. It was, she said, also about presenting a vision for America's future. "This has to also be about saying, 'Hey, time to turn the page and write the new chapter, and what does that look like?'" she said.