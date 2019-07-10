'View' hosts tell AOC and Trump to 'suck it up!' instead of blocking Twitter users

"The View" hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain knocked two of the nation's most prominent politicians for being too thin-skinned in response to criticism on Twitter.

"You're both loud and you're both controversial on both sides, suck it up. Come on," McCain said on Wednesday. She was referring to President Trump and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., both of whom faced legal battles over their decisions to block people on the social media platform.

Goldberg added that "people got to get a thicker skin," noting that she and the other co-hosts received their own intense criticism online. "You would think that I had slaughtered puppies on this stage," McCain said of her perception of her Twitter comments.

McCain argued that politicians shouldn't be allowed to block people on Twitter, noting that they weren't day time talk show hosts like her and the others on "The View."

APPEALS COURT RULES TRUMP VIOLATED FIRST AMENDMENT BY BLOCKING TWITTER USERS

"Yes, and even though we're daytime talk show hosts, you're still not allowed to talk to us in some of the ways that you do. That's why you get your behind blocked," Goldberg added.

Their discussion came as a court ruled that Trump couldn't block Twitter users, appearing to prompt a New York assemblyman to sue Ocasio-Cortez over the same issue.

"Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has blocked me on Twitter yesterday apparently because my critique of her tweets and policies have been too stinging," Assemblyman Doug Hikind said.

"Just today the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a ruling that elected officials cannot block individuals from their Twitter accounts, thereby setting a precedent that Ocasio-Cortez must follow," he added.

Fox News' Gregg Re and Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.