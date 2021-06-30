Former Victoria's Secret model accuses brand of 'performative ally ship' after company ditches Angels

Former Victoria’s Secret model Bridget Malcolm slammed the lingerie brand for "performative ally ship" in a recent viral TikTok video.

Malcolm called the brand’s "performative ally ship" a "joke" in the video after Victoria’s Secret did away with their models, referred to as Angels, and partnered with diverse spokeswomen, including soccer star Megan Rapinoe, instead.

"Too little, too late Victoria's Secret," Malcolm captioned her TikTok.

"Your performative ally ship is a joke."

Malcolm spent the video comparing a bra she wore during the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show to her bra now to show how underweight she was at the time. Malcolm wore a 30A cup bra during the show in 2016, but now wears a 34B.

"The sadness behind my eyes from the 2016 show breaks my heart," Malcolm said in the video.

Malcolm then claimed she was not cast in the 2017 show after her bra size changed.

"I was rejected from the show in 2017 by Ed Razek," Malcolm said, referring to the former Chief Marketing Officer of Victoria’s Secret. "He said ‘my body did not look good enough.’ I wore a size 30B at that point."

Razek resigned from his role as the Chief Marketing Officer in 2019. A year before resigning, he had publicly claimed that the show should not cast transgenders because "it is a fantasy."

The company canceled the fashion show in November of 2019.

Victoria's Secret emphasized the brand's new leadership team in a statement to Fox News on Wednesday.

"There is a new leadership team at Victoria's Secret who is fully committed to the continued transformation of the brand with a focus on creating an inclusive environment for our associates, customers and partners to celebrate, uplift and champion all women," the statement said.

To diversify the lingerie brand, Victoria’s Secret brought on a team of women to promote the brand through a podcast series. The list of women includes Rapinoe, actress Priyanka Chopra, model Adut Akech, skier Eileen Gu, transgender model Valentina Sampaio, plus-size model Paloma Elesser and journalist Amanda de Cadenet.

The podcast series will feature ten episodes and give the women an opportunity to tell their stories.