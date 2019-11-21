Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show officially axed amid dip in lingerie sales, ratings: report

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is no more.

L brands, the parent company to the iconic lingerie company, announced via a phone conference on Thursday that it would no longer be moving forward with the racy runway show as it looks to evolve the messaging of [the company],” according to Fortune.

"We'll be communicating to customers, but nothing that I would say is similar in magnitude to the fashion show,” the chief financial officer, Stuart Burgdoerfer, said on an earnings call with analysts. “You can be sure we'll be communicating with customers through lots of vehicles including social media and various, more current platforms, if you will."

News of the lingerie fashion show’s termination comes after much speculation from longtime Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik that the women’s brand was eliminating the production. This, amid a loss of lingerie sales to other, more inclusive brands and the lowest viewership ratings ever for the show in 2018.

In July, Shaik hinted to The Daily Telegraph that a swift demise was imminent for the show – which sat atop many models’ bucket list.

VICTORIA'S SECRET MODEL SHANINA SHAIK RECALLS BEING BULLIED OVER HER LOOKS: 'I WASN'T IN A GOOD PLACE'

"Unfortunately, the Victoria's Secret show won't be happening this year," Shaik, 28, revealed at the time. "It's something I'm not used to because every year around this time I'm training like an Angel. But I'm sure in the future something will happen, which I'm pretty sure about."

She added, "I'm sure they're trying to work on branding and new ways to do the show, because it's the best show in the world."

In May, an internal memo published by CNBC indicated to Victoria’s Secret employees that the company was “rethinking” its annual fashion show and had come to the conclusion that network television was no longer “the right fit” for the brand.

VICTORIA'S SECRET MODEL SHANINA SHAIK SPLITS FROM HUSBAND DJ RUCKUS

Adding insult to injury, supermodel Bella Hadid, 23, appeared to speak out against the embattled brand at Rihanna's Savage x Fenty fashion event at the Vogue Fashion Festival in Paris, suggesting she wasn't happy during her time working for the lingerie juggernaut and "never felt powerful" modeling for the company.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Victoria's Secret show has aired on ABC and CBS for nearly two decades. The memo insisted the brand would instead focus on a “new kind of event.”

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.