Vanilla Ice's roadmap to launching a successful real estate investment career

Vanilla Ice ventured into the real estate market decades ago, but he doesn't buy homes listed on Zillow.

The "Ice Ice Baby" rapper and "KPOPPED" star put his real estate skills on display in the DIY Network show, "The Vanilla Ice Project," that aired in 2010. The show aired its final episode in 2019.

At the peak of his music fame in the '90s, he began purchasing homes and became a licensed general contractor. He even went to design school to learn the business inside and out.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, the rapper shared a roadmap for beginners interested in getting into the market and having a successful real estate investment career.

VANILLA ICE: FROM RAPPER TO RENOVATOR

"So, the trick is to learn how to buy your houses first, and you have to buy them below the appraised value. Do an appraisal. It usually costs you about $400 to $600. Check each property, make insulting offers, real insulting and keep making them constantly," he began.

"Nothing I ever buy you'll see on a computer or Zillow. So there's a hint. A little Ice advice for ya." — Vanilla Ice

Vanilla Ice said that people's main focus should be on making money.

"So make sure you just go and make offers below the appraised value. If somebody bites, they are desperate. Maybe a divorce sale, maybe a death in the family, maybe they just wanna sell the house," he continued.

The rapper said that buyers might get lucky and find someone who doesn't want to fix their home before selling it and would take an "insulting offer."

Vanilla Ice also learned to buy "tax liens," or when the government puts a lien on someone's house after they don't pay their taxes.

"You can go to the county with a lawyer and stuff and figure out how to buy a tax lien and enter auctions and stuff like that and that's really how you buy your houses. Below the appraised value. Nothing I ever buy you'll see on a computer or Zillow. So there's a hint. A little Ice advice for ya," he concluded.

Elsewhere in the interview, Vanilla Ice said the '90s was the last great generation before computers came along and "ruined everything."

"You gotta understand, I'm from the '90s. We didn't take everything so seriously. We were cheesy, and it was easy and it was fun. And we got outside, we didn't stare at screens all day. We got in trouble for not coming home on time and had to rewind tapes a lot of times of our life and go to Blockbuster and do things that are just out of today's norm," Vanilla Ice, whose legal name is Robert Matthew Van Winkle, said.

He explained that he sees the current generation resorting back to the popular fashion choices and hairstyles that were prominent in the '90s. He told Fox News Digital he's seen this first-hand with his children.

"The '90s are back, like full force right now. I see it everywhere, and it's a good thing because the '90s was the last of the great generations before computers ruined the world," he said.

Vanilla Ice continued, "We created all this stuff. There's not a hairdo or a style or anything that was bigger in pop culture than the '80s. It's going to be mimicked. You can't think of something today fashion-wise or hair-wise or anything… you can't come up with anything creative that hasn't already been done in the ‘80s or ’90s."

The musician was able to channel everything he loved from the '90s in the new Apple TV+ series, "KPOPPED."

"You should watch 'KPOPPED' because it's super entertaining, and it's over the top. Production, talent and all demographics from 9 to 90, man. This is going to blow the roof off of everybody as far as watching anything else on TV. I know you got a million things to watch out there. This is the one to watch. Bring back the 90s, get your popcorn and let's relive it, man, come on," Vanilla Ice said.

A summary of the show states, "East meets West when the biggest K-pop groups on the planet split into two teams and join forces with Western music superstars. Against a ticking clock, they must prepare and perform unique covers of iconic mega-hits, delivering spectacular collab performances, with a winning team crowned every episode."

The eight-episode competition series debuted on Apple TV+ on Aug. 25.

