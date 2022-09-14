Valerie Bertinelli selling items worn by her during wedding to ex husband Tom Vitale: 'bad memories attached'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Valerie Bertinelli is moving on following her divorce from Tom Vitale in a bold way: by selling off the shoes worn by the actress during the ex-couple's wedding.

The actress and Food Network host — who filed for divorce from Vitale in May 2022 after they legally separated in November 2021 — took to her Instagram to share photos of the items she is selling on the ecommerce luxury marketplace The RealReal.

"Dropped a few things off with @therealreal," Bertinelli wrote alongside the posts of the fashion items, which included a pair of brown Jimmy Choo strappy heels with diamond studs.

Bertinelli also held what looked like two wedding bands in front of a Tiffany & Co. box.

VALERIE BERTINELLI SAYS SHE'LL SOMEDAY ‘SPEND A LIFETIME’ WITH EX EDDIE VAN HALEN: ‘MAYBE WE’LL GET IT RIGHT'

"A couple of Tiffany rings that have some bad memories attached and a pair of shoes I wore to a wedding in January 2011."

Her son Wolfgang Van Halen, whom she shares with her late husband, iconic rocker Eddie Van Halen, supported his mother in the comments section.

"Love you, Ma," he wrote.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Bertinelli opened up about her painful divorce back in June, revealing that she would never marry again.

"I am gonna be more than happy to be happily divorced and spend the rest of my life alone," Bertinelli told Hoda Kotb on the "Today" show. "I'll be happy that way. Well, with my six cats and my dog and my son, and hopefully one day grandchildren."

Bertinelli, who had originally filed for a legal separation from her estranged husband and listed the separation date as Dec. 1, 2019, filed for divorce from Vitale after over a decade of marriage in May 2022.