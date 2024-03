Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Valerie Bertinelli's recent Instagram posts have some people debating her relationship status.

The "One Day at a Time" actress reposted a video she originally posted in November 2022, following her divorce from ex-husband, Tom Vitale. The video features Bertinelli looking at the camera, with the words, "When someone asks if I'll start dating again soon…" written in front of her, as she lip-syncs the lyric "Yeah, f--- no," from the song "Two Moons" by BoyWithUke.

It seems as though Bertinelli has had a change of heart. On Monday, the actress posted that video on her Instagram stories, with the caption, "This didn't age well," implying she has taken back her vow to swear off all men.

In a separate Instagram story, immediately following the first, Bertinelli shared a quote from the account @itismyviewofficial, which further drove the speculation.

VALERIE BERTINELLI’S WEIGHT LOSS JOURNEY: WHY THE STAR SAYS SHE’S HAD ‘ENOUGH’ AND IS DITCHING THE SCALE

"The best relationships always start when two people never see each other coming," the quote read. "It's straight genuine vibes because it was so unexpected."

The "Hot In Cleveland" actress has been married and divorced twice. The first time to Eddie Van Halen, from 1981 to 2007, and the second time to Vitale, from 2011 to 2022. Bertinelli celebrated her divorce from Vitale with a video posted on social media, which she captioned, "11.22.22 second best day of my life."

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST

"I'm at the airport. About to go see Wolfie. And my lawyer just called. The papers are all signed. They're about to be filed. On 11/22/22 I am officially f---ing divorced," she said in the video. "Happily divorced. God. Finally. It's finally over. YES!"

Since her divorce, Bertinelli has been focusing on her health. She recently spoke out about her weight-loss journey, posting photos of herself lounging in the pool in a purple bikini.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In the Throwback Thursday post, the 63-year-old wrote, "This is a 150lb body on a 5’4 frame. I don’t weigh myself anymore because this is considered overweight by whose standards I don’t know."

She added that the standards are "stupid and I believed them for far too long. I now, finally, know that I am a kind, considerate, funny, thoughtful woman. So please remember, who you are and what your character is, should never be overshadowed by what size you are or how much you weigh. You are enough. Just the way you are. F--- ‘em."

In an earlier video, shared in October 2023, Bertinelli filmed herself in her closet celebrating "how far [she's] come emotionally" as she tried on the pants she wore in her "very first ‘before’ picture for Jenny Craig."

In the caption, she encouraged her fans to "Please love yourself, every single part of you," and reminded everyone, "Our bodies do not define who we are as human beings," letting them all know they "are enough."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I have done so much emotional and mental work to overcome years of pretending everything was OK when it wasn’t," Bertinelli said in the video. "Health is not a body size. Health is not the number you see on the scale. Your worth as a human being isn’t dictated by your body. It’s not defined by your body."