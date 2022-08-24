Val Kilmer reveals he would play Batman again

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hot off the success of "Top Gun: Maverick," actor Val Kilmer is already thinking about what he wants his next starring role to be: Batman (again).

Kilmer - who portrayed the superhero in the 1995 film "Batman Forever" alongside Jim Carrey - recently revealed that he would take on the iconic role again, even if just in a cameo.

In an email interview with IGN that was shared yesterday on Twitter, the topic of sequels was brought up, alluding to the highly successful "Top Gun" movie in which Kilmer starred earlier this summer. The interviewer specifically mentioned Batman and asked Kilmer his thoughts about revisiting the role.

"Would you have any interest in playing Batman/Bruce Wayne again even in a cameo?" To which the star simply replied, "Yea please."

Released in the summer of 1995, "Batman Forever" was a huge box office smash, ultimately becoming the sixth highest-grossing film worldwide of the year.

Kilmer also shared new details of what it was like filming "Top Gun: Maverick" after so much time had passed since the original "Top Gun," which premiered in 1986.

"During the first film we had a blast as young actors!" Kilmer told the outlet. "On the new one, it was just nice to be with Tom [Cruise] and get the chance to connect again!"

In 2017, Kilmer revealed that he had been diagnosed with throat cancer and has since had trouble speaking. He primarily communicates through writing.