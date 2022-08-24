Expand / Collapse search
Val Kilmer reveals he would play Batman again

The 'Top Gun' star played the iconic superhero in the 1995 film 'Batman Forever'

By Will Mendelson | Fox News
Hot off the success of "Top Gun: Maverick," actor Val Kilmer is already thinking about what he wants his next starring role to be: Batman (again).

Kilmer - who portrayed the superhero in the 1995 film "Batman Forever" alongside Jim Carrey - recently revealed that he would take on the iconic role again, even if just in a cameo.

In an email interview with IGN that was shared yesterday on Twitter, the topic of sequels was brought up, alluding to the highly successful "Top Gun" movie in which Kilmer starred earlier this summer. The interviewer specifically mentioned Batman and asked Kilmer his thoughts about revisiting the role.

Val Kilmer's portrayal of Batman garnered critical acclaim.

Val Kilmer's portrayal of Batman garnered critical acclaim. (Getty Images)

"Would you have any interest in playing Batman/Bruce Wayne again even in a cameo?" To which the star simply replied, "Yea please." 

Val Kilmer recently starred alongside Tom Cruise in "Top Gun: Maverick."

Val Kilmer recently starred alongside Tom Cruise in "Top Gun: Maverick." (Getty Images)

Released in the summer of 1995, "Batman Forever" was a huge box office smash, ultimately becoming the sixth highest-grossing film worldwide of the year. 

Val Kilmer portrayed Batman in the 1995 film "Batman Forever."

Val Kilmer portrayed Batman in the 1995 film "Batman Forever." (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Kilmer also shared new details of what it was like filming "Top Gun: Maverick" after so much time had passed since the original "Top Gun," which premiered in 1986.

"During the first film we had a blast as young actors!" Kilmer told the outlet. "On the new one, it was just nice to be with Tom [Cruise] and get the chance to connect again!"

In 2017, Kilmer revealed that he had been diagnosed with throat cancer and has since had trouble speaking. He primarily communicates through writing. 

