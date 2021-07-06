Val Kilmer talks cancer diagnosis in trailer for upcoming doc: ‘I’m still recovering’

Val Kilmer is opening up in an upcoming documentary.

The 61-year-old is set to be the subject of the documentary "VAL," which will see him reflect on his decades-long career in Hollywood and much more, including his battle with throat cancer.

The trailer opens with a throwback video of a young Kilmer introducing himself.

"I don’t do this with everything interview I go on," he said in another previously filmed clip. "Take you inside my home. I don’t. But I’m going to."

Several of the star’s iconic roles are then highlighted, including appearances in "Top Gun," "The Doors," "Batman Forever" and more.

"My name is Val Kilmer. I’m an actor," a narrator reads. "I’ve lived a magical life and I’ve captured quite a bit about it."

Then, in another throwback clip, the "Felon" actor said that he was the first person in his orbit to own a video camera, and in spliced footage featuring the likes of Kevin Bacon and Sean Penn, audiences are given a glimpse of the footage captured by the star himself.

"I was recently diagnosed with throat cancer. I’m still recovering," the narrator says in Kilmer’s place. "It is difficult to talk and be understood. And I want to tell my story more than ever."

In another brief clip, though it’s not clear what is being discussed, audiences get a glimpse of Kilmer tearing up while his face reddens.

"I’ve tried to see the world as one piece of life," Kilmer himself said in his now-gravelly voice as he holds his hand over his throat.

Earlier in the trailer, the narrator explained that Kilmer captured "thousands of hours of videotapes and film reels" that he shot throughout his life and career, which will be utilized in the doc.

"It’s a story about my life," the narrator promised. "But not my life."

"VAL" will be in theaters on July 30 and will hit Amazon Prime on Aug. 6.

