Usher says social media account was ‘hacked’ after Diddy arrest

Usher is explaining what happened to his social media history on X.

On Sunday, the entirety of the "Confessions" singer’s social media history disappeared from X, prompting many to wonder what had happened.

His posts remained active on other sites like Instagram.

Later in the day, Usher tweeted an explanation.

"Account got hacked and damn y’all ran with it!" he wrote, adding: "See you tonight at Intuit Dome," referring to the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, the latest stop on his Past, Present, Future Tour.

Usher has additional coming up dates in Oakland, California, and more around the country.

Representatives for Usher did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The disappearance of Usher’s post raised eyebrows among internet users who questioned the timing of the incident in light of the singer’s professional relationship with Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Combs was arrested last week and charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Authorities claimed Diddy ran a criminal enterprise through his businesses, including Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Enterprises and Combs Global, among others. He used "violence, use of firearms, threats of violence, coercion, and verbal, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse" to fulfill his sexual desires, according to the unsealed indictment obtained by Fox News Digital.

Combs had been a mentor to Usher, working with the singer from his teen years and executive producing his 1994 debut album.

In a clip that resurfaced in the wake of the federal raid on Combs’ home earlier this year, Usher recalled his early days with the now disgraced mogul in a 2016 interview with Howard Stern.

"I moved to New York City, and I lived with Sean ‘Puffy’ Combs for a year," Usher said in the clip.

Stern asked if "Puffy's place was like just filled with chicks and orgying like nonstop, right?"

"Nah, not really. It was curious. I got a chance to see some things," Usher said, later adding, "I went there to see the lifestyle, and I saw it. And it was… But I don't know if I could indulge and understand what I was even looking at. It was pretty wild. It was crazy."

Co-host Robin Quivers asked, "So nobody tried to, you know, some woman didn't come along…"

Usher laughed before adding, "I didn't say that. What I did say is that there were very curious things taking place, and I didn't necessarily understand it."

He noted that the parties were filled with industry heavy-hitters, including, "Biggie Smalls was there, Lil Kim, Craig Mack… Faith Evans, Jodeci, Mary J. Blige."

Quivers asked Usher if his parents were OK with what was happening, and the "Yeah!" singer replied, "They didn't know nothing about this s---. I was having a good time."

When asked by Stern if he would allow any of his children to have a similar experience with Combs, Usher quickly said, "Hell no."

Fox News Digital has reached out to a rep for Usher for comment.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.