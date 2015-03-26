UK's prime minister fails to excel on Letterman history quiz

U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron has failed to excel on a British history quiz administered by U.S. talk show host David Letterman.

He did ok on the late night TV appearance, but couldn't provide the English translation of Magna Carta (Great Charter) or name the composer of Rule Britannia (Thom as Ame).

Cameron's appearance on the Late Show seemed to overshadow his earlier speech to the U.N. General Assembly, at least on Thursday morning British talk shows.

He was judged by most on-air critics to have been a bit wooden and not terribly funny, but was not seen to have embarrassed himself during the appearance.

The prime minister was able to name the year the Magna Carta was drawn up (1215) and to describe its role in the development of democracy.