Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Grammys
Published

Grammys 2022 sees Ukrainian President Zelenskyy make a virtual appearance: 'Fill the silence with your music’

His virtual appearance was followed by a performance from John Legend and Ukrainian musicians

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 3/28 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 3/28

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a virtual appearance during the 2022 Grammy Awards.

During a pre-taped appearance that aired on Sunday, Zelenskyy addressed the ongoing war with Russia, asking viewers for support in telling the story of Ukraine’s invasion by Russia.

Zelenskyy likened the invasion to a deadly silence threatening to extinguish the dreams and lives of the Ukrainian people, including children.

"The war doesn't let us choose who survives and who stays in eternal silence," the Ukrainian president began. "Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded in hospitals.  They sing to the wounded in hospitals, even to those who can’t hear them. But the music will break through anyway."

He noted, "We defend our freedom. To live.  To love. To sound." 

GRAMMYS BEGINS IN MEMORIAM SEGMENT BY PAYING TRIBUTE TO TAYLOR HAWKINS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a virtual appearance during the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a virtual appearance during the 2022 Grammy Awards. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Zelenskyy went on to add, "On our land, we are fighting Russia which brings horrible silence with its bombs. The dead silence. Fill the silence with your music. Fill it today. Tell our story." 

Zelenskyy also added, "Support us in any way you can. Any - but not silence."

According to Variety, Zelenskyy filmed the pre-taped segment within the last 48 hours from a bunker in Kyiv.  

"On our land, we are fighting Russia which brings horrible silence with its bombs. The dead silence. Fill the silence with your music. Fill it today. Tell our story."

— President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy's appearance was followed by a performance led by John Legend and Ukrainian musicians, Siuzanna Iglidan and Mika Newton, as well as poet Lyuba Yakimchuk.

Images from the war were shown on screens behind them.

Newton sang "Free" by Legend alongside Iglidan. Newton is from Burstyn, Ukraine. The Grammys went on to mention that her sister is currently back home serving in the Ukraine army as they fight against Russia. 

During a pre-taped appearance that aired on Sunday, Zelenskyy addressed the ongoing war with Russia, asking viewers for support in telling the story of Ukraine’s invasion by Russia.

During a pre-taped appearance that aired on Sunday, Zelenskyy addressed the ongoing war with Russia, asking viewers for support in telling the story of Ukraine’s invasion by Russia. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

During the performance, Iglidan played the bandura, a plucked-string Ukrainian instrument, while Legend was on the piano. 

Iglidan, who is from Odesa, Ukraine, shared photos leading up to her big performance on Sunday, captioning the images, "I’m sitting on the middle of this stage in front of all these famous musicians — Lady Gaga, John Legend, many, many others," she said. 

She continued: "I got on stage and looked at this huge theater and barely holding my tears, started crying. I could not stop my emotions because I’m there in front of all the U.S. showing how beautiful Ukraine culture and music sounds like."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Mika Newton and John Legend perform onstage during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

Mika Newton and John Legend perform onstage during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Yakimchuk was also on stage during the Grammy's performance on Sunday night. The Grammys noted that Yakimchuk had fled Donbas. 

Zelenskyy and the performance received a standing ovation. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During an interview earlier on Sunday, Zelenskyy  reacted to disturbing new images coming out of a suburb of the capital Kyiv showing the bodies of executed civilians by calling Russia's attacks "genocide."

"Indeed, this is genocide," Zelenskyy said during a "Face the Nation" interview on CBS. "The elimination of a whole nation, and the people -- we are citizens of Ukraine." 

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February. 

Fox News' Cameron Cawthorne and The Associated Press contributed to this report

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending