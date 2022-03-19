Ukrainian ballet dancer dead following injuries from Russian shelling in Kyiv

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukrainian ballet star Artem Datsyshyn has died, weeks after being injured in a Russian shelling in Kyiv.

Datsyshyn, who was a principal dancer with the National Opera House of Ukraine died on March, his friend Tatiana Borovik announced on Facebook.

"Friends, I inform everyone who knew Artem Datsishin, Dotsik, that on February 26, he was attacked by the Russianists, was seriously injured, died in the hospital. Farewell my dear man !! I can't express my heartache that is overwhelming me! May your memory be bright!" Borovik wrote.

Anatoly Solovyanenko, a general stage director for the National Opera House of Ukraine, also shared his heartbreak over Datsyshyn's death on Facebook, calling him a "beautiful artist" and a "wonderful man."

Russian-American choreographer Alexei Ratmansky, who previously worked at the National Opera of Ukraine and the American Ballet Theatre, explained in a social post of his own that Datsyshyn got "caught under Russian artillery fire."

"He was a beautiful dancer loved by his colleagues. Unbearable pain," Ratmansky added.

The ballet dancer's death was announced the same day it was reported that Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets was killed during a Russian shelling in Kyiv.

"During the rocket shelling of a residential building in Kyiv, a well-deserved artist of Ukraine Oksana Shvets was killed," a statement from the Young Theater said via Facebook . "Bright memory to the talented actress! There is no forgiveness for the enemy that has come to our land!"

The group expressed "unreparable grief" at Shvets’ death.

Shvets’ death was also reported via social media by the Kyiv Post's Twitter account .

Fox News' Julius Young and The Associated Press contributed to this report.